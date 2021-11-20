Scholarship holders prepare explanation for alliance with Valdemar

Planalto Palace and Jair Bolsonaro’s political group have already prepared the speech to justify the president’s affiliation to the PL, party led by ex-deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, one of the main exponents of the Centrão. Three years after being elected with attacks on the old politics symbolized by that bloc, Bolsonaro adapted anti-corruption rhetoric to defend the entry into the PL.







Senator Flávio Bolsonaro at the Congress 6/16/2021 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) set the tone for the new strategy, enthusiastic about the agreement with Costa Neto’s party, a politician convicted and imprisoned for passive corruption and money laundering after the monthly allowance scandal. “That’s a scar. He’s already paid what he had to pay. It’s even, reset,” Flávio told state.

At least two ministers are expected to follow Bolsonaro on his likely move to PL: Onyx Lorenzoni (Labor and Social Security) and Rogério Marinho (Regional Development).

Son ’01’ of Bolsonaro, the senator has participated in all negotiations so far with the aim of finding a legend to house the group, since the plan to create Aliança Brasil did not work out. Since leaving the PSL two years ago, the president has been without a party.

The agreement with the PL should be closed in the next few days, after comings and goings caused, mainly, because of differences in the assembly of stands in São Paulo and in Northeastern States.

Even before the wedding, the president’s engagement with the PL provoked contestations of ‘root’ pocketnarism because it goes against all promises. It fell to Flávio, however, to outline the strategy to counter the criticisms.

“Any party will have problems. Didn’t I go through what I went through? Am I a criminal because of that? You can’t compare with what Valdemar had, but he served his sentence. Shall we judge the guy again?”, asked Flávio.

Before, Bolsonaro did not spare attacks on Costa Neto and the Centrão. He even referred to the PL leader as “corrupted and condemned”. In the 2018 electoral campaign, with an agenda to fight corruption, the then presidential candidate made a point of making a difference with the bloc that currently commands the Chamber and participates in the government.

Flávio says he believes the negative reaction will be overcome and says he has not influenced Bolsonaro’s decision to postpone joining the party, previously scheduled for Monday. One of the reasons for the postponement was the disagreement in relation to alliances in São Paulo, Bahia, Pernambuco and Piauí. In the last three states, for example, the PL directorates want to support the candidacy of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for Planalto.

“A part of the staff matures over time, they know that the election will be difficult and they have to have a big start, TV time, capillarity. If it were for the PP, it would be the same thing. They would complain about Ciro (Ciro Nogueira, minister of the Civil House). If it were the Republicans, the same thing,” argued Flávio, during his father’s trip to the Middle East. In his opinion, it would be “bad” to lose PL as an ally.

The senator was formally accused by the Public Ministry of Rio of benefiting from a criminal scheme of embezzlement and appropriation of public money, through the return of the salary of advisors, when he was state deputy. The first evidence of the existence of the “rachadinha” was revealed by Estadão, in 2019.

Since then, the investigation has suffered defeats in the higher courts and much of it will have to be redone. Last week, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) annulled the decisions of Judge Flávio Itabaiana, of the 27th Criminal Court of Rio. The senator said that his confidentiality was illegally broken and bets that the case will be closed.

“If the Constitution is valid for any citizen, it has to be valid for me too,” stated Flávio. “The investigation was already lame, the MP had to redo the denunciation; now, it is unfeasible. One action mirrors the other, they tried to get ahead of themselves to rehash the evidence once more.”

Despite the expectation of a large migration of pocketnaristas to the PL, there are lawmakers who have already decided not to follow the president’s path. It is the case of the deputy General Peternelli (PSL-SP), which advised Bolsonaro of its intention to remain in the subtitle. The PSL will join DEM to form União Brasil. “In my opinion, the president needs to have a broad front of support from various parties. And I plan to continue with União Brasil,” said Peternelli.

the deputy Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ), the party’s deputy leader in the Chamber, agreed with Bolsonaro’s group’s new speech to justify affiliation with the PL. Jordy noted that if the president’s group adopted the lack of trouble in court as a criterion, it would not enter any subtitles.

“There’s no way we can pick a party that’s 100%, in the sense that there’s no one person who doesn’t have some case, some lawsuit, some wrongdoing inquiry or anything,” he said.

the president of Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), avoided commenting on the fact that PL chiefs are targets of investigations, but reinforced the speech that Bolsonaro does not have many options to join. “There is no right-wing party. Today there is only left and center party,” he said. “What matters is this, is for us to have a party to shelter everyone and continue working for our agendas,” he stated.

The corruption agenda has gained more space in the presidential pre-campaign. The issue returns to the debate with the electoral rehabilitation of Lula, who was arrested in the Car Wash Operation and barred from running in 2018, and with the entry into the dispute of former judge and former justice minister Sérgio Moro (Podemos), responsible for the processes. The convictions were eventually overturned by the Federal Court of Justice (STF) and Moro was considered partial by the Court.

For political scientist Bruno Soller, from Instituto Travessia Estrategia e Marketing, the main discussion of the 2022 campaign continues to be related to economic problems, such as unemployment and high inflation. Soller noted, however, a strengthening of the debate on corruption and assessed that Bolsonaro could lose to Moro high-income voters, from classes A, B1 and B2, precisely the segment that most supported the president, in 2018.

“With Lula’s entry into the game and now, with Moro in the parade, there will be an impact on the higher classes. That’s where Moro can grow on top of Bolsonaro. These classes detach themselves from the president because of corruption issues, especially in cities like São Paulo, Brasília and Curitiba,” argued Soller.