Secret Truths 2: Find out how the soap opera will end without Camila Queiroz!

Camila Queiroz may be out of “Secret Truths 2“, but we’ll still see a lot of Angel on the small screens… According to Agência O Globo, the protagonist will appear in practically all other episodes to come, including the last one. This Friday (19), the production cast would have returned to the studio to record at least three different endings for the plot.

One of them, according to the publication, would imply that the model will die and five other characters will be suspected of the murder. The author of the work, Walcyr Carrasco, would be working on adapting the script, which needed to gain new contours with the departure of the actress. In addition to including new scenes to make up for Camila’s absence, he would also have cut some passages so the story would continue to make sense.

It is still uncertain which of the three endings will air. The decision will be taken by the novelist, together with the artistic director of the project, Amora Mautner, at the time of editing the material. The choice will remain confidential until the eve of December 15th, when the last ten chapters will be available on Globoplay.

The website Notícias da TV pointed out that the three versions written by Walcyr are completely different from each other and everything indicates that the network will use a double to record the final sequence of Angel. One thing is certain: whatever the resolution, it will contain a hook for the soap opera’s third season, which has already been confirmed.