see how was the training and the grid; Hamilton is pole

The qualifying session for the Qatar GP, the penultimate stage of the Formula 1 season, had Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) taking pole position, ahead of title rival Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was 3rd (see grid below).

Without major incidents and confusion, the surprise was the bad performance of Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), Verstappen’s partner. He was eliminated in Q2 and will start in 11th place tomorrow.

The session defined the starting grid for tomorrow's race, which starts at 11am.

Q1

The day really didn’t belong to Nikita Mazepin (Haas), last place of the season. The Russian, who had already suffered from problems in free practice, had part of his wing broken on his first fast lap and had to go to the pits.

Until the last five minutes of Q1, Mercedes dominated and had the top two places with Bottas and Hamilton, respectively. Verstappen, however, dropped 1:22,000 for the first time and left Red Bull partially at the top.

The answer from the German team came in the last seconds of the timer: Hamilton went all out and was almost 0.1 second faster than the Dutchman, ensuring the lead in the session.

The five drivers with the worst times and who were out of Q2 were: Kimi Raikkonen, Nicholas Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Q2

The middle part of the practice was decided in the details – that’s because the difference between 1st and 12th place, until the final two minutes of the session, was just one second – Hamilton, with 1:21,682, led.

Adapted to the Losail track, the AlphaTauri (Gasly and Tsunoda) and Alpine (Alonso and Ocon) cars surprised and advanced to Q3.

The negative highlight, on the other hand, went to Sergio Pérez, partner of Red Bull de Verstappen, who was out of the top 10 and will start tomorrow only in 11th position.

Those eliminated at the time, in addition to the Mexican, were Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo and George Russell.

Q3

More aggressive, the ten “surviving” drivers used the soft tires in search of grid leadership.

Hamilton turned 1:21,262 on his first attempt and partially led the session, again 0.1 second ahead of Verstappen – Bottas, at this point, scored the 3rd fastest time.

The final minutes were lucky for the Brit, as Gasly’s car had a flat tire and, after the yellow flag, no one had a chance to improve his time – only Hamilton himself had made a new lap before the incident with the French.

