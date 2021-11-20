see images and understand the impact on the park’s animals

The damage from the fire at Parque do Cocó, in Fortaleza, falls on the fauna and Flora of the place. The fire, which started around 6:15 pm last Wednesday, was completely quenched and is in the aftermath process this Friday morning, 19th.

“It is rash to speak in any number at the moment. What we can say is that the animals directly affected by the fire were those with little or no mobility, especially amphibians and reptiles”, says Hugo Fernandes, a biologist who is a member of the team of the scientist-programme team. head of the Environment Secretariat of Ceará (Sema).





“The Parque do Cocó is a very heterogeneous region. Open fields were the most impacted areas, and so far we have no news of impacts in dense forest areas, which are where there is greater biodiversity”, he adds. Even so, it is not possible to minimize the impacts on nature. “The situation could be worse, but it is critical. The entire park, in its 1,500 hectares, is home to more than 200 species of birds, more than 30 species of mammals, dozens of amphibians and dozens of fishes.”

the reporter from THE PEOPLE Demitri Tulio has been following the situation and recorded the scenario this morning:

Biologist Bruno Guillon was also in the fire area this morning and found a charred boa constrictor. “It was a young adult. The boa constrictor can reach three or four meters; this one was about one meter long. It was an adult, but unfortunately it was not able to escape,” he says. “I also found capybara droppings, which matches a report we got of an adult capybara moving around with chicks nearby.” In addition to the animals found dead, at least two iguanas have been rescued so far.

According to the manager of Parque do Cocó, Paulo Lira, teams from Sema, Semace and the park itself will begin surveying the damage to fauna and flora this afternoon. Results are expected to be released in the coming days.

With information from the reporter Gabriel Borges

