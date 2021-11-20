see what changes in 2022

Businessman’s hand with Brazilian real notes, creating a loan

High inflation in Brazil has been increasing considerably since 2019, jumping from 4.31% to the current 10.25%. This index places the country among the countries with the worst inflation in the world. The impact is felt directly in the population’s pocket, reducing purchasing power. In order to maintain Brazilians’ consumption power, the national floor, that is, the minimum wage, needs to be corrected according to inflation, which in turn is measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index).

The Federal Constitution determines that the correction of the minimum wage follow inflation, however, in 2021 this did not happen. The inflation index measured by the INPC totaled 5.45% last year, but the correction applied by the government was 5.26%.

For next year, the inflation estimate was revised by the government, which therefore impacts the minimum wage. Previously estimated at R$1,169.00 in the 2022 Budget proposal, the floor could reach R$1,200.00.

What is the real impact of this increase in relation to benefits in 2022? See below:

Adjustment in the value of unemployment insurance installments Retirement by age INSS benefit amounts Social Security proof of life

Adjustment in the value of unemployment insurance installments

Unemployment insurance is a right of formal and domestic workers who are dismissed without just cause. To apply, you must be employed for at least 18 months. The amount cannot be below the minimum wage and will depend on how much the worker earned monthly. The installments vary according to the time worked.

With the expected increase in the minimum wage to R$1,200.00, unemployment insurance must be readjusted by up to 9.1%. This means an increase in the ceiling currently paid, which is from R$1,911.84 to R$2,085.81.

Retirement by age

Retirement by age is granted when the INSS insured person reaches the minimum age established by law. The grace period (minimum number of contributions required for old-age pensions) is 180 months or 15 years.

Keep reading

In the old-age retirement transition rules for 2022, the change will be in the minimum age for women. To retire, you must be 61 years and 6 months old, in addition to 15 years of contribution. For men, the rule of at least 65 years of age and 15 years of contribution is maintained.

INSS benefit amounts

As with unemployment insurance, INSS benefits are also readjusted according to the minimum wage. In this case, if the estimated amount is confirmed at R$ 1,200.00, this will also be the amount received by INSS policyholders who receive the amount referring to the minimum wage.

The INSS benefits that will change with the readjustment will be retirement, death pension, temporary incapacity benefit (sick pay), confinement allowance and maternity allowance.

Social Security proof of life

Required for the maintenance of social security benefits, proof of life is the registration update to ensure that the beneficiary is alive, and when not complied with, it can lead to sanctions such as suspension of payments. It is mandatory for pensioners and retirees who receive benefits through a checking account, savings account or magnetic card.

For 2022, ordinance of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) determined that proof of life must be made in the month of the insured’s birthday.

With information from the G1 portal and Jornal Contabil.