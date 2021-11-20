See when it will be released and who will receive

In August, Caixa Econômica Federal made available R$8.13 billion of profits from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) to workers. However, several workers were unsure whether they had really received the amounts and how they could carry out the withdrawal.

In addition to answering a little more about how to check whether you received it or not and how to make the withdrawal, let’s use the hook to talk a little bit about when the FGTS profit should also be paid in 2022.

FGTS 2021 profit

The FGTS Profit that has been talked about so much since August has to do with the monetary correction that the Guarantee Fund accumulates throughout 2020.

For those who don’t know, every year the FGTS undergoes monetary correction, so that the deposited balance that is a worker’s right is not lost as inflation advances.

In 2020, the accumulated monetary correction was R$ 8.5 billion, so the FGTS Board of Trustees (CCFGTS) responsible for managing the Guarantee Fund made available R$ 8.13 billion of the entire amount to workers.

Who received the FGTS profit this year?

All workers in the country who had a balance until December 31, 2020 received their share of the profit in August. In summary, for every R$100 that the worker had from FGTS, the workers received R$1.86 in profit.

It is worth remembering who the FGTS profit follows the program’s traditional withdrawal rules, that is, it is possible to withdraw in the following situations:

unfair dismissal with cause;

normal termination of the fixed-term employment contract;

retirement granted by Social Security;

in case of serious illness;

adhesion to the loot-birthday;

home ownership.

The consultation of received values ​​can be done through the FGTS application available for cell phones iOS and Android, through the FGTS website fgts.caixa.gov.br, by Telephone Exchange no. 111, option 2 and through Internet Banking for Caixa account holders.

When accessing the FGTS application, simply request the FGTS extract option, where the FGTS profit will be highlighted as “cred dist result base year 12/2020”.

FGTS profit in 2022

With the wide disclosure of the FGTS profit this year, workers are already expecting when the benefit will be released in 2022.

It is worth remembering that the profit that will be made available next year will follow the same pattern as for all previous years, just as it did in 2021.

The FGTS profit was created through Law No. 13,446, of May 25, 2017, thus, since its application, the process works as follows:

I – the distribution will reach all the linked accounts that present a positive balance on December 31 of the base year of the income earned, including the linked accounts referred to in art. 21 of this Law;

II – the distribution will be proportional to the balance of each linked account on December 31 of the base year and must take place by August 31 of the year following the year of calculation of the result.

Thus, the new FGTS profit that will be made available in 2022 will be passed on to workers until August 31, 2022 and will be based on all accumulated profit up to December 31 of this year.