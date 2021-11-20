Servers send complaints to TCU, CGU and Congress

Assinep (Inep’s Servants Association) sent today (18) a document with allegations of alleged cases of moral harassment and interventions in Enem (National High School Exam). The material was delivered to different commissions in the Chamber of Deputies, the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union), the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union) and the ombudsman of the institute itself.

Earlier this month, more than 30 employees of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research) signed a request to resign from their positions. In a letter sent to the board of the agency, the group cites “technical and administrative weakness in the current top management of Inep”. The exam — the main gateway to universities and colleges in the country — is scheduled for November 21 and 28.

Most of the resigners belong to areas related to the Enem process. Among the complaints presented today in the document, obtained by the UOL, there is a possible interference in the test and risk to the secrecy of the exam. Wanted, the inep has not yet manifested itself.

The exam is done in a secure room, where those responsible go through metal detectors and password doors. Servers say this is a time of “extreme risk and delicacy” to avoid leaks or, for example, “political preferences”.

What has been seen since the 2018 presidential elections is a directive from the President of the Republic for ideological induction in the examination, with repeated criticisms of several issues.”

Excerpt from document sent to Congress, TCU and other bodies

Reportagem do Fantástico, from TV Globo, presented, on Sunday (14), reports from servers who said that the director of Evaluation of Basic Education, Anderson Oliveira, asked for the removal of more than 20 questions from the first version of this year’s test.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo released an article on Wednesday (17) which states that Inep started printing the test earlier this year with the intention that more people would have access to the exam before applying.

Both the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, and the minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, denied any interference or prior access to the test this week.

Unprecedented situation, according to servers

In the document sent to authorities today, civil servants affirm that Inep is facing an “unprecedented situation, with persecution of civil servants, moral harassment, political-ideological use of the institution by the MEC [Ministério da Educação] and lack of technical command in planning its main exams, assessments and censuses”.

The document also points out that the “omissions” and “management failures” caused financial loss to the institute and cites the Etir (Incident and Response Handling Team) of Enem as an example. Annually, this team is responsible for possible problems that occur during the application of the exam.

Traditionally, the presidency of Inep participates in this team, but Danilo Dupas, who is in charge of the institute, had not agreed to participate. According to the complaint, the servers that formed Etir should solve the unforeseen events “in a kind of vote”. With the repercussion in the press, Dupas would have assembled a group a week before Enem.

In relation to allegations of harassment, the servers claim to have faced “embarrassing procedures” and “a climate of dissatisfaction and illness”.

Secrecy and deletion of internal documents

There are also complaints about documents that are being excluded from the SEI (Electronic Information System) or even classified as unnecessarily restricted.

One of these situations, reported by UOL, involves a bill proposed by federal deputy Paula Belmonte (Cidadania-DF) to transform Inep into a special autarchy. Traditionally, projects are presented to the technical areas, which issue information and forward it to the Inep office, which reports to the MEC.

In this case, however, Dupas would have asked for the official letters sent to the coordinators to be excluded from the SEI, because they did not want the manifestation of the technical areas. Finally, the answer was forwarded by the Inep office.

article censorship

The team recalled a censorship made by Inep of a study that showed the positive impacts of a literacy program launched during the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government.

“The article was ready and approved for publication, when the author [Alexandre Santos, servidor de carreira] was surprised by the information that an editing committee would be created, after which the publishing practices would be reviewed”, states the document.

See all complaints submitted by servers: