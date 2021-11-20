Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: People magazine reveals why artists broke up

This Wednesday (17), the couple ‘Shawnmilla’ officially announced the end of their relationship. Since then, the international press and fans have been speculating on the reason behind the end of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s romance, and People magazine decided to quench the general curiosity once and for all.

This Friday(19), the publication released information from a witness close to the artists. Apparently, there was no disagreement or fight between the two, or anything serious. According to the source, after more than two years of dating, the pop star bond would not be able to stand the test of time. “It simply wasn’t a relationship that could go beyond this point. It seems that romance and passion are over”, pointed out the informant.

The notice of the breakup was shared by the voices of “Señorita” in a joint statement posted on their social media profiles earlier this week. “Hey guys, we decided to end our romantic relationship, but the love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started the relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and into the future.” wrote Shawn and Camila in their Instagram stories.

Camila and Shawn took up the relationship in July 2019 and since then they haven’t been apart. Despite the announcement of the termination, both keep the couple records on social media. The last one was a Halloween celebration, for which the stars dressed up in skulls and honored the “Day of the Dead”.