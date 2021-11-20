Shirt defined: see details of the uniform that Fla will wear in the final of Libertadores – Flamengo

Flamengo will face Palmeiras with the number 2 jersey

There are eight days to go before the Libertadores decision, and Flamengo and Palmeiras are already in the final stretch of preparations for the duel. As already informed, Mengo is going to the field with a number 2 shirt, and this Friday (19), the details of the Mais Querido’s uniform were released; Look:

As Palmeiras is the mastermind of the duel, Flamengo goes to the field with the Sacred Mantle number 2, which is predominantly white and has red sleeves, with origami designs. In addition to the traditional customizations, the shirt will have two Libertadores patches, one on each sleeve, and a final ‘print’ in the middle of the uniform, between the club’s crest and Adidas embroidery.

The ball will roll to Flamengo and Palmeiras on November 27, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The match will be played at 17:00 (GMT), and will even have an exhibition in Portugal, already disclosed by local Sport TV. In Brazil, SBT and Fox Sports will be responsible for taking the game across the country.

Despite the broadcasts on open TV, it is with Coluna do Fla that you can root for Mengo, following the reddest transmission on the internet, which will have narration by Rafa Penido and comments by Tulio Rodrigues.