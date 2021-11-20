Siamese twin vents for being ‘on sail’ during her sister’s courtship

The outburst of a Siamese twin drew attention on TikTok: all because she ends up “watching” her sister’s relationship. Lupita, 21, shares details about her life in the US with Carmen on the TikTok video platform. In her publications, the young woman jokes that she always “spoils” the photos of her sister and her boyfriend, as she is always accompanying them, due to her physical condition.

“That’s me screwing up all the photos of Carmen and her boyfriend,” comments Lupita in a video.

Throughout the publication, the young woman highlights other embarrassing photographs, such as when she was taken by surprise eating a snack. “I was enjoying the apple and no one told me they were taking pictures,” he says.

Lupita also explains that these situations are unavoidable, so much so that she got used to appearing in photos of Carmen with her boyfriend without realizing it.

The two are omphalopathic twins, a category that represents 10% of all Siamese twins. In this condition, they each have a heart, a pair of arms, a pair of lungs and a stomach. But, they share a few ribs, a liver, the circulatory system, and the digestive and reproductive systems.

The sisters have around 1.6 million followers on TikTok and often go viral for detailing their day-to-day challenges and funny situations. They also related their story in a Channel 4 documentary earlier this year, from which they inspired thousands.