SPFC Council sues lawyer and denies member involvement in attack – 11/19/2021

The president of the Deliberative Council of São Paulo, Olten Ayres de Abreu Jr., called the lawyer representing the club in the lawsuit over the attack on the club’s bus in January of this year after the information that the Civil Police were investigating the participation of counselor went public. In a letter that the UOL Sport had access, the lawyer Pedro Ivo Gricoli Iokoi replied to the body that the suspicion is not included in the complaint filed by the Public Ministry.

“The Deliberative Council of São Paulo Futebol Clube repudiates any act of violence. The body was appalled by the fact that an unidentified member was cited as suspected of plotting the attack on the bus of the professional soccer team’s delegation, which was transporting also the current board. The Board activated the lawyer who is following the case through the Club, and we were informed that in the investigation and in the process there is no mention so far of the director as participating in the action,” said Abreu Jr., in a statement.

In the letter sent to the Deliberative Council, Iokoi explains that the suspicion was mentioned by the lower court judge and later cited in the decision that granted provisional release to Rebert Pereira, one of the defendants in the case, as shown by the UOL Sport. He adds that the complaint was regulated by the prosecution against 14 people who were involved in the action – they were arrested in the act, but they are free to respond -, “without mentioning the name or the hypothesis that the accused would have received privileged information they might have had aided the criminal enterprise”.

as showed the UOL Sport, the investigation of the incident runs under secrecy in court. The name of the advisor investigated by the Civil Police was not revealed. Since the time of the attack, there had been a suspicion in São Paulo that someone inside the club would have leaked details of the logistics that the bus would carry out that day. In addition to the players and the coaching staff, president Júlio Casares and members of the board were in the vehicle.

The criminals arrived at the scene hours before the bus passed, and set up a small structure in an abandoned shed, where two cars, pieces of wood, metal, stones and explosives were found, which corroborates the thesis that there was prior knowledge of the route. .

Pressured at the time by a series of four games without a win, São Paulo went to Morumbi on a different route than they used to. The vehicle was attacked on a street where it hardly ever passed. Fourteen people were identified and arrested in the act at the time, but they are already free to respond.