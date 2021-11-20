Stadium lawn for the final of the Libertadores receives criticism from the finalists of the Sudamericana – Flamengo

Stadium underwent renovations and was reopened last Thursday (20)

Per: Nicolas Almeida and Ana Beatriz Zayat

Before being released to host the finals of the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores, the Estádio Centenário had to undergo some restructuring processes. Now, fit, receives Athletico and Red Bull Bragantino, this Saturday (20), for the first international decision between Brazilian clubs of the season. Despite having achieved a completely renovated field, the turf conditions are still not 100% ideal.

After the usual recognition of the pitch last Friday (19), the column of Coluna do Fla found out with people involved in the decision of the Sul-Americana on its conditions. According to reports, the field is a little dry and hard, but still superior to Serie A stadiums.

“Honestly it’s not the best wonder in the world, it’s a little dry (don’t get wet) and a little hard, but we’ve played on worse lawns in Serie A.“

CHECK THE PUBLICATION:

The renovation of the field is one of the priorities in the reform of the ‘New Centenary’, which was reopened last Thursday (20th). Other important points of the restructuring were: lighting replaced by state-of-the-art technology, modernization of the changing rooms and optimization of the stands, in addition to improvements in the press area and other facilities. You can see details of the location in the video released by Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol.

While Athletico and Red Bull Bragantino decide the Sudamericana this Saturday (20), from 5 pm (GMT), Flamengo and Palmeiras continue to follow the CBF calendar in the Campeonato Brasileiro before focusing on the final on November 27th. Mais Querido enters the field tonight (20), in Beira-Rio, to face Internacional, at 21:30 (GMT), for the 34th round of the national tournament. Alviverde, on the other hand, will face Fortaleza at 7pm.