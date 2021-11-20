STF: scoreboard is 5X2 for the unconstitutionality of the 25% ICMS rate

Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), presented this Friday morning his vote to declare the unconstitutionality of the ICMS rate of 25% in the state of Santa Catarina, above the general rate of 17% adopted by the federative unit , on electricity and telecommunications services. With that, the score is 5X2 for the unconstitutionality of the rate. The discussion is the subject of RE 714139, Theme 745 of general repercussion.

Fachin accompanied the rapporteur, Marco Aurélio Mello, who considered the Santa Catarina rule unconstitutional given the essentiality of electricity and telecommunications services. The rapporteur was also accompanied by ministers Carmen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli and Ricardo Lewandowski.

Marco Aurélio proposed the following thesis: “adopted, by the state legislature, the technique of selectivity in relation to the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services – ICMS, differ from the constitutional framework that rates on electricity operations and telecommunications services at a level higher than the operations in general, considering the essentiality of goods and services”.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes opened the divergence and has been accompanied so far by Minister Gilmar Mendes. For magistrates, the 25% rate on telecommunications services is unconstitutional. On electricity, they understand that the state already applies different rates, ranging from 12% to 25%, depending on the consumer’s ability to pay.