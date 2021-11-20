Striker sale, Valdívia, resignation at Globo, squad and change at Brasileiro: the latest from Palmeiras

The last working day of the week was busy at Palmeiras. Verdão ended its preparation and has already traveled to Ceará where, this Saturday, at 7pm, it will face Fortaleza at Castelão for the Brazilian Championship. Abel Ferreira must scale his best and test the team that will decide the Libertadores against Flamengo on the 27th.

See the latest from Palmeiras:

Arthur Cabral is the new target of Barcelona. If negotiated, Palmeiras will pocket around R$ 6 million on account of the capital gain. See and understand how the case is.

Former midfielder from Palmeira called Chileans to cheer for Palmeiras in the big decision on the 27th. The video was shown on Conmebol’s profile.

Narrator is fired and leaves the station after 13 years. Through social networks, he confirmed his departure.

Abel Ferreira will play a full team against Fortaleza. Understand the exchanges and how the team should be confirmed.

The match between São Paulo and Minas Gerais had to be changed by a request from TV Globo. Atlético can confirm the national title.

