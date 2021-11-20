Study Finds Booster Increases Coronavac’s Effectiveness 12-fold | Health

São Paulo State Government/Disclosure Coronavac is being researched in Chile

Researchers found that the application of a booster dose of Coronavac, a vaccine against covid-19 manufactured by China’s Sinovac and the Butantan Institute, can increase the level of antibodies of those who received the immunizing agent more than five months ago by more than 12 times.

The study is led by Chilean, American and Chinese researchers, with 129 patients in Chile who received Coronavac in early 2021, with an interval of 28 days between doses.

According to the researchers, “as neutralizing antibodies correlate with protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, these results likely imply a better outcome and protection against the disease.”

The neutralizing capacity of antibodies was evaluated in 77 people. In adults aged 18 to 59 years, this capacity reached its maximum four weeks after the 3rd dose of the vaccine, increasing by more than 18 times compared to the levels registered after the second dose.

Among those over 60 years – about 53.2% of those included in the study, there was a nine-fold increase in the capacity to neutralize the response observed five months after the second dose.

The research was published on the medRxiv platform and is in the pre-print phase, and has yet to be reviewed by other researchers.