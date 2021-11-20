Superbugs are already causing a new pandemic, scientists warn

Photo: Getty Images

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria could cause up to 10 million deaths a year

Unrestrained use of these drugs during covid crisis increased resistance

WHO already organizes group of experts to fight problem

Scientists and researchers are alerting the planet to the fact that the next global pandemic has already started – greatly accelerated by the health crisis generated by covid-19. This Thursday (18th), the World Awareness Week on the Use of Antimicrobials began, in which authorities warn of the imminent danger to the world population caused by the uncontrolled use of antibiotics.

The co-director of the National Plan against Antibiotic Resistance in Spain, Cristina Muñoz, explains that drugs against bacteria are failing to work at an accelerated rate due to the excessive and incorrect consumption of medications during the covid pandemic.

The scientist, in a conversation with the newspaper El País, explains that without working antibiotics it would not be possible to perform surgeries, including cesarean sections and organ transplants. Chemotherapy, which favors microbial infections in cancer patients by lowering their immune defenses, would become a high-risk practice.

“It would be a step back from almost a hundred years in medical advances”, he says. “Things would happen that we can’t even think about, like if a child falls and opens his knee, when he is taken to the hospital the doctor would say that there is nothing to do and that he is sorry”.

The scientist explains that the problem will not be just for humans. “We would no longer cure people, but also animals. We could not produce healthy food”.

A report to the British government warned, as early as 2016, that drug-resistant microbes were already killing 700,000 people a year worldwide and that this number could quickly reach 10 million by 2050, surpassing cancer mortality.

On this topic, microbiologist Bruno González Zorn warns that covid has worsened the silent pandemic of superbugs. “It could be that the 10 million deaths will no longer occur in 2050, but in 2040 or 2030”, he told El País.

González explains that the issue is even more troubling when we remember that bacteria with antibiotic resistance can transmit this shield to nearby bacteria, including bacteria from other families. The more drugs of this type are used, the more resistant these microorganisms become.

According to the researcher, a “perfect storm” is formed, revealed by data from Spanish hospitals during the first wave of covid-19. Between February and March 2020, the use of azithromycin grew by 400%, an antibiotic with no proven efficacy against the virus and which was often included in the “covid kit” and in early treatment, defended by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Although the levels of use of the drug have normalized in Spain, it remains on the rise in Latin American countries, where it was widely disseminated by governments.

The scientist is part of a group of 15 scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) to identify which antibiotics are essential for human health, with the aim of shielding their use so that they continue to work. According to González, these medications are the “last resort” and, without them, human health is helpless.

The WHO European group issued a warning in February: “We must not allow the covid crisis to turn into an antimicrobial resistance catastrophe.” Similar warnings were issued by governments and authorities in European countries, the United States, India and Mexico, according to El País.

New Zealand microbiologist Ana Maria de Roda Husman warns that resistance mechanisms, in principle, only have to appear once. “So Pandora’s box is already open.”

According to her, the laboratories themselves pose a problem. “Antibiotic manufacturers themselves can be a problem, especially in regions where there are no waste laws,” warns De Roda Husman.

Currently, European authorities estimate that superbugs already kill 33,000 people every year on the continent.