Surprised by the lineup, Jhonata Robert “lied” to Mancini before shining an Arena victory: “I was nervous, yes”

As soon as he learned he would go into the starting game against Bragantino, at Arena, on Tuesday, Gremista attacking midfielder Jhonata Robert was “nervous” by the warning given by coach Vagner Mancini, but made an effort not to show any tension in the in front of the technician. in the report to the UOL Sport website, the 22-year-old player said that he only got calmer when he entered the field alongside his other teammates.

Mancini, at the virtual press conference after the victory, confessed that Robert’s lineup was only decided two hours before the ball rolled.

“I confess that the moment I found out, I was a little nervous. until when he [Vagner Mancini] asked if I was nervous, I said no! But I was, yes, at the moment I knew. After it hit, I went to the game already calm. We were at the hotel and the teacher gave me all the instructions”, declared the player, who returned at the beginning of the season on loan to Famalicão, from Portugal.

In the coach’s assessment, Grêmio “won” a new player for this decisive final stretch of Brasileirão:

“When my team and I stopped to analyze, I decided and opted for Jhonata exactly because he has all the qualities a striker has to have, he drags, he has 1 against 1, he hits the ball well. Today, I can say that we have won a new player with Jhonata”, said Mancini.

In 19th place with 32 points, Grêmio de Jhonata Robert will play again this Saturday, 19:00, away from home, against Chapecoense.

THE SIX REMAINING GAME OF THE GRANDMA:

• Chapecoense (F)

• Flemish (C)

• Bahia (F)

• São Paulo (C)

• Corinthians (F)

• Atlético-MG (C)