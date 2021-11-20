Surveillance finds dead howler monkey inside Camaquã

This Friday, November 19, the Municipal Health Surveillance Center found a dead howler monkey inside Camaquã. The action took place through the Department of Environmental Surveillance, which dealt with yet another record of epizootics (contagious disease) in the interior of the municipality.

“We stress the importance of the population informing the Surveillance Center in case they find dead or sick howler monkeys”, highlighted the surveillance.

Surveillance emphasizes that the disease is transmitted by a mosquito, with the monkey as the host of the virus. In case of sick or dead howler monkeys, the information must be forwarded to the Environmental Surveillance at (51) 3671.8665.

closely monitored disease

The Municipal Health Surveillance Center, through Environmental Surveillance, together with the State Health Surveillance Center, has been capturing mosquitoes in places where some of the epizootics recorded in the city in 2021 occurred.

The objective is to try to identify the presence of the virus in mosquitoes present in the demarcated regions where the sick or dead howler monkeys were found.

In several locations, traps were set and later in the Entomology Laboratory of the Municipal Health Surveillance Center the classification of the samples.

The work counts on a team of biologists from the State Health Center, together with municipal servants Helena Alves and Greyce Mello, a biologist and veterinary doctor respectively.

During this year, orientation and awareness-raising activities were carried out on Yellow Fever in the interior of the Municipality. In all, 145 properties were visited. The Municipal Health Department also carried out a campaign for vaccination, offering the population a vaccine against Yellow Fever.

“We remember that vaccines are available to the population, on Wednesdays in the Vaccine Room of the Health Department and on Thursdays at the Telmo Marder Post (in front of the HNSA)”, he recalled.

