Taiwan displays new F-16V fighter jets amid military threats from China

Taiwan exhibited this Thursday (19) one of its newest military equipment – ​​F-16V fighter jets, which would be at the heart of the island’s defense in case of an air attack from China.

The F-16s crisscrossed the sky from Chiayi Air Force Base, on the island’s southwest coast, as pilots performed aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the capabilities of the first squadron of US-made F-16V fighter jets, also called the Viper.

The planes were upgraded from F-16A/B fighters, which are considered older, and were originally acquired by Taiwan in the 1990s. Now, these combat aircraft are equipped with advanced radar systems and new mission computers, according to the Official Central News Agency (CNA).

The island still has plans to upgrade 141 fighters to the latest version by 2023. That upgrade has already been done on more than 60 F-16s, Deputy Defense Minister Wang Hsin-lung told Taiwan’s parliament on Wednesday. fair.

Island bought 66 new US fighter jets

Taiwan also purchased 66 new F-16Vs from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, and delivery is scheduled to begin in 2023, the CNA said.

More than two dozen F-16Vs were on display at Chiayi’s base on Thursday. During the ceremony, President Tsai Ing-wen said the formation of a new combat wing for the F-16V demonstrated the deepening friendship between the island and the US.

“The Lockheed Martin team provided us with a lot of help in completing the upgrade,” she said. “This not only signals further progress in Taiwan-US friendship, it also represents a firm commitment to Taiwan-US relations.”

Beijing intensifies military pressure and Taiwan prepares

Beijing’s Communist Party has intensified its military pressure on Taiwan, including sending 150 fighter planes near the island in just five days in October, prompting Taipei to issue radio alerts and deploy missile defense systems to monitor activity.

When the sale of the 66 jets to Taiwan was announced last year, analysts said they would provide a capable aircraft to compete with China’s while boosting morale among the island’s fighter pilots.

“This is a very capable aircraft. It’s small, agile and easy to fly. Pilots love it,” said Drew Thompson, senior researcher at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

He noted that the fighter can play a variety of roles, including launching missiles at ships, clearing enemy radar, and also in air-to-air engagements.

Australian military analyst Peter Layton of the Griffith Asia Institute said last year that the sale of F-16s could help stabilize the situation in Taiwan, at least from a military perspective.

“The sale will serve to largely maintain the balance of air combat between the Taiwanese (ROCAF) and Chinese (PLAAF) air forces,” said Layton.

“The PLAAF has significantly more air combat aircraft than the ROCAF, but in a conflict the ROCAF will be defending and the PLAAF will be attacking,” he said.

“Additional F-16s will simply keep the balance in the early 2030s,” said Layton. Communist authorities in Beijing refuse to rule out the use of force to take Taiwan.

The democratic island has had its own government and armed forces since the end of the Chinese Civil War more than seven decades ago.

Sales of US fighter jets to Taiwan are authorized under the Taiwan Relations Act 1979 – provided they have a “defensive character”. The law was enacted after Washington established diplomatic relations with Beijing with the proviso that Taiwan’s future would be determined by peaceful means.

Biden and Xi Jinping

Taiwan was high on the agenda during a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday.

In the talks, Biden expressed his concerns about Beijing’s behavior in the region.

While he reaffirmed the US’s “One China” policy, which recognizes Beijing’s claim to sovereignty but allows for US defense ties with Taiwan, he expressed concern that China’s actions were destabilizing the region.

According to a reading from the Chinese Foreign Ministry meeting, Xi blamed rising tensions in the Taiwan Straits on what he called Taipei’s attempt to “rely on the US to seek independence” and “the intention of some Americans of using Taiwan to contain China.”

In her speech Thursday, Taiwan’s President Tsai thanked the Air Force for working “day and night” to protect Taiwan.

“Regardless of any intrusion, [nossa força aérea] it can immediately ascend to the skies to intercept and drive out intruders. This demonstrated our determination to defend our airspace.”

“I believe that as long as we continue to defend our free and democratic values, more countries with similar ideals will be with us,” he added.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)