Take Two | The game turned! Modders Sue Rockstar Games Owner

A group of modders, fans of the Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto responded to the process of take two and are suing the company, as they claim to be covered by fair use.

According to the doorl Torrent Freak, modders are facing a lawsuit from take two, with the distributor demanding the removal of the mod re3 and rev, which are versions of GTA 3 and vice city in open source.

Earlier this year, in February, the take two and the Rockstar Games issued a notice of DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act), so that the repositories were removed from the Github. These files were quickly restored by another group and the take two filed a lawsuit against the modders.

Moders go to the defense and sue Take Two and Rockstar Games

The modders responded, stating that their actions were legal, and protected under the Copyright Act. The defense claims that any copyrighted material that was used in the projects allowed the team to fix bugs that were present in the original games.

As such, the defense claims that the original material was being used to add something to the code, rather than being a simple copy. This change, according to the modders’ lawyers, places the change as an act of Fair Use and is not punishable by law.

In short, modders still claim that the Rockstar Games stopped releasing patches of corrections and abandoned the support of games several years ago, and to use the mod in question, the player must necessarily have an original copy of the game.

