TCU denies the removal request of the president of Inep

by

Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues, of TCU, denied this Saturday (20) a precautionary measure proposed by lawmakers after allegations of political interference in the National High School Exam (Enem) and the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

Nine opposition federal deputies triggered the court asking for recommendations for the necessary adjustments to make the exam, scheduled to start this Sunday (21) viable. They also asked for the removal of the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas.

Walton Alencar Rodrigues, who is the rapporteur of the process opened to analyze the requests, however argued that there is no evidence that the president of Inep should be removed, as requested, and that there are “no measures that can be adopted to increase security or the quality of the questions, without compromising the completion of the exam within the scheduled time.”

Despite having denied the precautionary measure, the minister authorized steps to investigate the facts reported by the deputies, and determined that the analysis be carried out “in the same records”.

See the timeline of controversies in the 2021 edition

Bolsonaro says that Enem “begins to have the face of the government”

The controversies began after president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated, on November 15, during a trip to Expo Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, that Enem this year “now begins to have the face of the government”, when responding to a asks about an institutional crisis at the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

The agency responsible for Enem, Inep had 37 employees who asked for collective resignation from their positions in response to what they classified as “mismanagement” of the institute, according to an official letter obtained by the policy analyst at the CNN Basilia Rodrigues.

“What led to those layoffs, I don’t want to go into details, but it’s absurd that it was spent with few people there. Inadmissible,” said Bolsonaro.

“What I consider a lot is that the questions of the Enem test are starting to take on the face of the government. No one needs to be concerned about those issues from the past, which fell into the writing theme that had nothing to do with anything, it really is something geared towards learning”, he added.

  • 1 in 11

    In the first year, in 1998, only two universities in Brazil used the ENEM grade as a classification method for the entrance exam.

    Credit: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

  • two in 11

    The MEC started to grant exemption from the registration fee to public school students in 2001. There was a jump in the number of participants, and in the following year Enem registered 1,829,170 applicants

    Credit: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content

  • 3 in 11

    15/01/2009: Photo of an intern at Fundação CASA, in Itaquera, who attends college with a full scholarship through the ProUni program. In 2004, the program began using the Enem score to grant full and partial scholarships to participants

    Credit: Sérgio Neves/Estadão Content

  • 4 in 11

    In 2011, participation in Enem would be mandatory for anyone wanting to finance their studies through the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (Fies)

    Credit: Photo: Agência Brasil

  • 5 in 11

    Students demonstrate against fraud in the Enem 2009 process. The demonstrators followed from the City Hall, at Praça da Cinelândia, to the Gustavo Capanema Palace, headquarters of the Ministry of Education, in downtown Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content

  • 6 in 11

    Students protest against Enem’s failures in 2010. Some students set fire to answer cards and went to Palácio Capanema, headquarters of the Ministry of Education (MEC)

    Credit: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content

  • 7 in 11

    Students demonstrate in the open space of MASP, in São Paulo due to the problems that occurred at Enem 2010. Leakage of candidate data was one of them

    Credit: Jonne Roriz/Estadão Content

  • 8 in 11

    The correction of Enem’s writings became more rigorous in 2013. Measures were taken so that cases such as insertion of ramen recipe or Palmeiras anthem – which received a score above 500 – are not tolerated

    Credit: Photo: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

  • 9 in 11

    The second day of application of Enem 2020 had 55.3% of absences, record abstention in the exam, according to Inep. The pandemic postponed the 2020 exam to January 2021, yet many students did not feel prepared or safe to take the exam.

    Credit: Marcello Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil

  • 10 in 11

    Since 2020, the participant can choose between taking the printed exam or the Digital Enem, with tests applied on computers, in test locations defined by Inep. MEC announced the launch of the modality in 2019

    Credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

  • 11 in 11

    Dozens of employees of Inep, the body responsible for Enem, asked for collective resignation from their positions in response to what they classify as “mismanagement” of the institute, a body linked to the Ministry of Education

    Credit: Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Milton Ribeiro says to CNN that there was no interference in Enem

The Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, said in an interview with CNN, on November 16, that there was no interference in the exam, and that the controversies are just “pre-Enem noises”.

“Enem is guaranteed, the proofs have already been printed and forwarded. There is no way to interfere. The idea that there was interference is a narrative of those who want to politicize education. Education has no party”, said Ribeiro.

About the casualties at Inep, Ribeiro stated that “no server was fired”. According to the minister, this is because they are public servants who made their positions available. “Anyone who wants to leave can leave, because I’ve already received contacts from others at Inep who have the technical qualifications to take on the positions”.

The head of Education also said that they will only leave after applying the tests, as the dismissals are only valid after being published in the Official Gazette, which has not yet occurred.

“We gave them the competence to prepare the tests, so they will be with us until the end. Afterwards, if they decide to reaffirm the resignation of commissioned positions, they can do so. Nobody was sent away”, he added.

Bolsonaro claims that Enem has “political and behavioral activism”

President Jair Bolsonaro returned to criticize Enem, on November 17, saying that the exam preaches “political and behavioral activism”.

Making a comparison with Qatar, he said that the country in the Middle East has investment and progress and that, if Brazil wants to evolve in the same way, it needs to follow the same line.

“Here, they have been investing in education for decades. Look at the pattern of Enem in Brazil, for God’s sake. Does that measure some knowledge? Or is it political and behavioral activism?” asked Bolsonaro.

To the Education Committee of the Chamber, Milton Ribeiro says that “Enem does have the face of the government”

After appearing unexpectedly at the Chamber of Deputies Education Committee to provide clarifications on November 17, Education Minister Milton Ribeiro endorsed President Jair Bolsonaro’s statement that Enem would have the face of the government.

According to the minister, this would mean that the test takes place with “competence and honesty”.

Opposition politicians ask TCU to investigate Enem

Opposition politicians sent, on November 16, to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), a request for an investigation by Enem after meeting with minister Ana Arraes, president of the court.

The group stated that it would file an audit document after allegations of “mismanagement” by Inep employees who asked for joint dismissal.

The lawmakers also asked for the precautionary removal of the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, who has already provided clarifications in the Chamber of Deputies last week.

Congress sets up a mixed commission to investigate layoffs at Inep

The National Congress will set up a mixed commission of deputies and senators to investigate the joint dismissal of Inep’s employees.

The commission intends to call the dismissed civil servants to give statements that clarify whether the allegations that there was government interference in the elaboration of the issues actually occurred.

Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) will coordinate the work by the Senate. In the Chamber, it will be with deputy Rosa Neide (PT-MT).

The minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Wagner Rosário, will appear at the Chamber on December 1st to respond on the matter, after the approval of an extra-status application by the Special Education Commission.

TCU opens investigation to investigate possible irregularities in Enem

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) opened an investigation, on November 18, to investigate possible irregularities in Enem, after opposition parliamentarians met with the president of the organ, Minister Ana Arraes.

Officially, the investigation will be on “possible irregularities in the organization of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) 2021, especially regarding technical and administrative weaknesses related to interference in the management of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep)”.

Federal District Court denies request to remove President of Inep

Also on November 18, the Federal Court in the Federal District denied a request for the removal of the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas.

The action, filed by Education and Citizenship of Afro-descendants and Needy People (Educafro), the Brazilian Union of High School Students (Ubes) and the National Campaign Institute for the Right to Education, was based on complaints made by former Inep employees of alleged government interference in the elaboration of the Enem.