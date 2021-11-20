TCU denies the removal request of the president of Inep

Milton Ribeiro says to CNN that there was no interference in Enem

The Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, said in an interview with CNN, on November 16, that there was no interference in the exam, and that the controversies are just “pre-Enem noises”.

“Enem is guaranteed, the proofs have already been printed and forwarded. There is no way to interfere. The idea that there was interference is a narrative of those who want to politicize education. Education has no party”, said Ribeiro.

About the casualties at Inep, Ribeiro stated that “no server was fired”. According to the minister, this is because they are public servants who made their positions available. “Anyone who wants to leave can leave, because I’ve already received contacts from others at Inep who have the technical qualifications to take on the positions”. The head of Education also said that they will only leave after applying the tests, as the dismissals are only valid after being published in the Official Gazette, which has not yet occurred. “We gave them the competence to prepare the tests, so they will be with us until the end. Afterwards, if they decide to reaffirm the resignation of commissioned positions, they can do so. Nobody was sent away”, he added.

Bolsonaro claims that Enem has “political and behavioral activism” President Jair Bolsonaro returned to criticize Enem, on November 17, saying that the exam preaches “political and behavioral activism”. Making a comparison with Qatar, he said that the country in the Middle East has investment and progress and that, if Brazil wants to evolve in the same way, it needs to follow the same line. “Here, they have been investing in education for decades. Look at the pattern of Enem in Brazil, for God’s sake. Does that measure some knowledge? Or is it political and behavioral activism?” asked Bolsonaro.

To the Education Committee of the Chamber, Milton Ribeiro says that “Enem does have the face of the government”

After appearing unexpectedly at the Chamber of Deputies Education Committee to provide clarifications on November 17, Education Minister Milton Ribeiro endorsed President Jair Bolsonaro’s statement that Enem would have the face of the government. According to the minister, this would mean that the test takes place with “competence and honesty”.

Opposition politicians ask TCU to investigate Enem

Opposition politicians sent, on November 16, to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), a request for an investigation by Enem after meeting with minister Ana Arraes, president of the court.

The group stated that it would file an audit document after allegations of “mismanagement” by Inep employees who asked for joint dismissal.

The lawmakers also asked for the precautionary removal of the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, who has already provided clarifications in the Chamber of Deputies last week.

Congress sets up a mixed commission to investigate layoffs at Inep

The National Congress will set up a mixed commission of deputies and senators to investigate the joint dismissal of Inep’s employees.

The commission intends to call the dismissed civil servants to give statements that clarify whether the allegations that there was government interference in the elaboration of the issues actually occurred.

Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) will coordinate the work by the Senate. In the Chamber, it will be with deputy Rosa Neide (PT-MT).

The minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Wagner Rosário, will appear at the Chamber on December 1st to respond on the matter, after the approval of an extra-status application by the Special Education Commission.

TCU opens investigation to investigate possible irregularities in Enem

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) opened an investigation, on November 18, to investigate possible irregularities in Enem, after opposition parliamentarians met with the president of the organ, Minister Ana Arraes.

Officially, the investigation will be on “possible irregularities in the organization of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) 2021, especially regarding technical and administrative weaknesses related to interference in the management of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep)”.

Federal District Court denies request to remove President of Inep

Also on November 18, the Federal Court in the Federal District denied a request for the removal of the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas.

The action, filed by Education and Citizenship of Afro-descendants and Needy People (Educafro), the Brazilian Union of High School Students (Ubes) and the National Campaign Institute for the Right to Education, was based on complaints made by former Inep employees of alleged government interference in the elaboration of the Enem.