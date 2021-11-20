TCU opens investigation after complaints involving Inep

The TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) opened an investigation today to investigate the allegations regarding the management of Danilo Dupas, president of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), responsible for conducting the ENEM (National High School Examination ). The investigation is open two days before the start of Enem, scheduled to take place next Sunday (21) and November 28th.

According to the TCU, the opening of the investigation took place after opposition deputies met with the president of the Court, Minister Ana Arraes, on Tuesday (16), and presented “some criticisms of INEP’s management” through representation.

“The information reported by them [deputados] were sent to the Court through a representation, which is the formal document. Opening the process when receiving representation from parliamentarians is the normal procedure for the court to analyze what was requested”, explained the Court to the UOL.

At the TCU, the deputies also filed a request for a permanent monitoring and management audit of the body linked to the MEC (Ministry of Education). In addition, they informed that they are going to call the MPT (Public Ministry of Labor) to investigate allegations of moral and institutional harassment attributed to Dupas.

Parliamentarians sought out the TCU when they became aware of the complaints made by 37 Inep employees who asked to be removed from their positions last week. Some of them, who worked in exams such as the Enem and the Enade (National Student Performance Exam), claimed in an interview with TV Globo, last Sunday (14), that they would be suffering moral harassment and that there would be interference in the issues of the evidence.

The TCU investigation will have the report of Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues. “There is still no court decision. The documents are not public at the moment,” the court told the report.

Test intervention

Opposition leader in the Chamber, Deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), stated on Tuesday (16) that the objective of the requested measures is to guarantee the “integrity of the examination, and the prevalence of technical and non-ideological criteria”.

At a press conference, Molon said that President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) statement that the Enem (National High School Exam) is beginning to have “the face of the government” is a “confession of undue interference”.

This week, in testimony at the Chamber’s Education Committee, the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, declared that Enem will have the “face of the government in the sense of competence, honesty, seriousness”.

To the parliamentarians, Ribeiro also affirmed that the supposed interference in the assembly of the test “is totally out of context”.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo released an article on Wednesday (17) which states that Inep started printing the test earlier this year with the intention that more people would have access to the exam before applying.

Senate

Yesterday, the Senate also approved a request for TCU to audit Inep. The author of the request, Senator Leila Barros (Cidadania-DF), asks the agency to assess the municipality’s operating capacity.

“The successive crises that motivated the changes in Inep’s managers, associated with the reductions in that Institute’s budget and the manifestations of civil servants and sectors of academia, lead us to believe in the likely deterioration of the operational capacity of that federal autarchy linked to the Ministry of Education, responsible for evaluating education in the country,” he wrote.

Barros also cited the civil servants’ requests for dismissal in his petition approved yesterday in the Senate.

Justice denies Dupas leave

The Federal Court in the Federal District yesterday rejected a request from educational entities to remove the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas.

Judge Marcelo Rebello Pinheiro, of the 16th Federal Court of Brasilia, made the preliminary decision, for whom there is not enough evidence to justify the removal of Dupas at this time.

The magistrate acknowledged that the attack against the president of Inep could “represent an indication of mismanagement or abuse of power”, but concluded that “greater depth” is needed on the collective request for dismissal, including a statement by the institute itself.

In his decision, the judge also considered that the removal of the director of Inep, with a few days to go before the first test, could affect the performance of the exam.

*With information from Ana Paula Bimbati, from UOL, in São Paulo, and from Estadão Conteúdo