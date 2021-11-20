TCU opens procedure to analyze representation of alleged interference in Inep | Policy

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) opened a procedure to analyze a representation according to which there would have been interference in the body responsible for organizing the test of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem).

The opening was motivated by a representation made by parliamentarians and is the usual procedure in this type of case. The TCU must first analyze whether the representation proceeds. The court can also file the case, for example.

Earlier this month, 37 employees resigned from the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep). A week later, on a trip to Dubai (United Arab Emirates), president Jair Bolsonaro stated that Enem’s issues “are now beginning to take on the face of the government.”

According to the TCU website, the representation asks for the investigation of: “Possible irregularities in the organization of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) 2021, especially regarding technical and administrative weaknesses related to interference in the management of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep)”.

Also according to the court’s website, the procedure will be carried out by the Secretariat for the External Control of Education, Culture and Sport. The rapporteur of the case will be the minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues.

The representation was presented by the following deputies: Danilo Cabral (PSB-PE), Professor Neide (PT-MT), Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), Lídice da Mata (PSB-BA), Bohn Gass (PT-RS), Professor Israel Batista (PV-DF), Idilvan Alencar (PDT-CE), Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP).

Minister denies interference

Last Wednesday (17), the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, attended a hearing at the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and denied political interference in the organization of Enem.

To the deputies, Ribeiro said that, by stating that the issues are beginning to “have the face of the government”, Bolsonaro wanted to declare that Enem will have the face of the government “in the sense of competence”.

On the same day, during a trip to Qatar, Bolsonaro stated that he did not have access to the issues.