Teens receive their first dose against Covid-19 this Saturday in Marechal Rondon – The Present

The Health Department of Marshal Cândido Rondon releases the script for vaccination against Covid-19 for this Saturday (20). In different places, but from 8 am to noon, the first dose of the vaccine will be applied to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years and the third dose to health workers.

Recent figures presented by the folder show that the group formed by adolescents reached only 55.7% of those vaccinated with the first dose, that is, 2,384 people. Another 1,894 adolescents must comply with the schedules issued by the Municipal Health Department to seek the first dose of the vaccine, so 44.3% of people aged 12 to 17 years need to receive the initial dose.

Adolescents of the age group mentioned, with or without comorbidity, permanently disabled, as well as pregnant and postpartum women, have this Saturday (20) another opportunity to receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The service will be from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, in the colonial café, attached to the exhibition park. 400 doses will be made available.

Observation

As they are minors, those interested must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. A consent form will be completed and signed. If parents or guardians are unable to accompany the minor, the document must be removed from the epidemiology sector, signed and notarized.

To be vaccinated, each teenager must present personal documents, SUS card and vaccination card (if any). Anyone who has any comorbidity, permanent disability, is pregnant or has recently given birth, must also present a medical statement attesting to such condition.

third dose

The third dose will be made available at the bus station, also from 8 am to noon, only for health workers vaccinated with the second dose for six months or more. There will be 300 doses.

Everyone must have personal documents and a vaccination card to prove the first two doses.

With advice

