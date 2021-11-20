The arrest of a drug dealer known as “Majesty” gave rise to the biggest operation of the Civil Police against faction

The Civil Police of Ceará (PC-CE) launched, in the early hours of the morning of this Friday, 19, a mega-operation to combat the criminal faction. The operation is called “Cancel” and acts against a criminal organization originating in Rio de Janeiro and operating in Ceará. In all, 800 arrest warrants and search and seizure warrants are being complied with. It is the largest operation by the State Civil Police against a criminal organization and is aimed at weakening the leadership.

The investigative work began after the capture of Valeska Pereira Monteiro, known as “Majestade”, who was arrested in August in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul. Organized (Draco), mapped other members of the criminal group. According to the investigations, they would be responsible for managing the faction and drug trafficking, acting in the financial part of the organization.

In addition to Fortaleza, another 50 cities in Ceará – in the Metropolitan Region of the Capital and the State’s Interior -, as well as the state of Pernambuco, were within the operation’s area.

So far, 186 preventive arrest warrants have been served in Ceará. In addition to the arrests, dozens of cell phones, drugs, weapons and a sum of money were seized.

According to the Police, the arrest of the second echelon of this group has an impact because these targets are the so-called ‘managers’, trusted members of the criminal group’s leaders who deal with the financial part and were on the street directly carrying out the murders and ordering them.

financial weakening

Ceará’s security secretary, Sandro Caron, explained during a radio interview THE PEOPLE CBN, this Friday morning, 19, that the operation is based on the strategy of financial asphyxia. According to him, the factions’ main source of appeal is cut off and some investigations are carried out on the property in order to be able to apprehend the values ​​and goods they obtained from the crime. In this way, the criminal group loses stability.

(With information from reporter Jéssika Sisnando)

