The Brazilian scientist who discovered the biggest comet ever seen in the Universe: ‘It was pure luck, a fluke’

by

  • Leandro Machado
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Brazilian cosmologist Pedro Bernardinelli in front of a bridge in the United States, drinking coffee. He is dressed in a plaid shirt (yellow and black) and a red shirt underneath; wears sunglasses.

Credit, Personal archive

Photo caption,

Brazilian cosmologist Pedro Bernardinelli discovered the largest comet ever known to mankind

When he started his doctorate in the United States, cosmologist Pedro Bernardinelli, 27, did not expect to find comets. “That wasn’t the idea. What happened was really luck,” he says. In April of this year, he found a huge star in a table filled with data about objects scattered across the Universe. But not only that: it was the largest comet known to mankind, about 2.5 times larger than the previous record holder.

Days later, the then-comet C/2014UN271 changed its name to Bernardinelli-Bernstein, a tribute to the Brazilian scientist and his doctoral advisor, Gary Bernstein. “There was a process to change the name, but it lasted a few days. They asked me to keep it a secret. It was a funny experience,” he says.

The new star had already been detected for the first time in 2014, but there was little information about him. Until this year, he was just a speck of light in thousands of pictures of the sky taken by telescopes observing the universe. That’s why it took the tentative nickname, a number. Now, from the analysis of the Brazilian, we know that it is about 4.5 billion years old and has a diameter of 150 km (distance between Rio de Janeiro and Cabo Frio or São Paulo and Bertioga), the largest ever recorded.

Credit, Dark Energy Survey

Photo caption,

The comet is expected to reach the closest point to the Sun in January 2031

He’s also coming towards Earth, but there’s nothing to worry about. The data show that the comet will reach the closest point to the Sun in January 2031, and still be at a distance of 11 AUs (about 1.5 billion kilometers, close to Saturn’s orbit).