The Farm: Without knowing of divorce, Dynho declares himself to Mirella

The Farm: Not knowing about a divorce, Dynho declares himself to Mirella. Photo: Playback/PlayPlus

Recently, MC Mirella announced that he expects Dynho Alves to leave “A Fazenda 13” to continue the separation process. However, within the reality show on Record TV, he still doesn’t know anything. At dawn this Saturday, November 20th, while talking with Dayane Mello and Mileide Mihaile, he recalled the beginning of the relationship with his ex-pea, the great moments of the wedding and spoke of the ‘tranquility’ in the relationship.

“She prepared everything, the wedding. She asked me to date. I had been getting a tattoo at the beginning, she went to my house, bought a bunch of stuff, ordered her to buy the name, put a bunch of stuff on it. I got home and she was there. I opened the door and ‘boom!’ She played the ‘man’s role,’” he shared.

Then, the pawn spoke of the nearly five years they have spent together and highlighted that it was up to his wife to prepare for the ceremony that made the relationship official. Furthermore, he was also surprised by the care of his beloved.

“All these years went by, A Fazenda. We went to Cancún, prepared the ceremony, called our friends and such. She arrived and said: ‘Dynho, we are going to get married here in Cancún,'” he pointed out to the people.

Anyway, he made a reflection on how good the funkeira is and how happy he feels with her. The pawn also said that he ‘found himself married’ even before the two made their relationship official, because they already lived together. Furthermore, he revealed that they still fight, but for simple everyday reasons.

“I saw myself married, we spent all these years together, it will be five years now in February. I do not believe. She asked me to date, she asked me to marry her. I value it so much! There were several turmoils in our marriage. We always got over it, we always talk, eye to eye. Today we fight over something stupid, but nothing more than that. She’s amazing!”, he reinforced.

ON THE TRACK

MC Mirella announced the divorce of Dynho Alves, which remains confined to the reality show “A Fazenda”, on Record TV. According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the two were living in the midst of a relationship crisis and Dynho had left a signed power of attorney for the funkeira to use whenever she wanted to proceed with the divorce. On the same day, he got dressed and went to the birthday party of Gabily, in Sao Paulo.

Besides, she would already be back in the apartment she owns in the East Side of São Paulo. Previously, she lived with her husband in a luxury condominium in Mogi das Cruzes, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

The main reason for the end of the union would be the dancer’s behavior with Sthe Matos, his colleague in confinement. The two would be showing a lot of affection, a lot of intimacy, which has been interpreted by netizens as a betrayal.

As for Mirella, it was a violation of the agreement with Dynho, that he would not give an opening to meet any other woman while he was on the program.

According to the journalist, Mirella said, through the press office, that “you only wish him good things [Dynho] and for all people; the good attracts the good!”. She still declared the case closed and “doesn’t want to talk about it anymore.”

Mirella has not liked Dynho’s behavior in the confinement at all. The pawn has had excessive physical contact with digital influencer Sthefane Matos, who is being interpreted on the internet as betrayal. The two had agreed that he would not give openings to any woman on the program, but the funkeira interpreted this as a violation of the agreement.

It is noteworthy that at dawn today, the artist had commented on the proximity of the dancer with the digital influencer, but left on the air a more concrete announcement about the wedding.

