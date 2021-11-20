The fascinating images of the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years

Credit, EPA

Partial Lunar Eclipse in Panama West Province, Panama

The longest lunar eclipse in the last 580 years occurred this Friday (11/19) and made many Brazilians wake up in the middle of the night to watch the phenomenon.

However, in some parts of the country, the rains ended up frustrating early risers’ plans.

According to NASA, the US space agency, the total duration of the partial lunar eclipse was 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, the longest since February 18, 1440, which lasted 23 seconds longer.

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Partial Lunar Eclipse in Santiago, Chile

A phenomenon similar to that, but of longer duration, will only occur on February 8, 2669, the agency added.