‘The More Life, the Better’: first chapter will have the protagonists’ death; understand! | come around

Calm down, it’s not quite the end. On the contrary! 😅 Understand:

2 of 7 Vladimir Brichta featured as Neném, in the soap opera ‘Quanto Mais Vida Melhor’, a new plot of the 7 — Photo: João Miguel Jr./Globo Vladimir Brichta characterized as Neném, in the soap opera ‘Quanto Mais Vida Melhor’, a new plot of the 7 — Photo: João Miguel Jr./Globo

Neném, a famous football player, is dying to resume his career. Therefore, he will need to travel to take a test at Ponte Preta.

3 of 7 Giovanna Antonelli is the powerful Paula Terrare in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor’ — Photo: João Miguel Jr./Globo Giovanna Antonelli is the powerful Paula Terrare in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor’ — Photo: João Miguel Jr./Globo

Paula Terrare, a successful businesswoman, wants to hire a poster boy for the new line of products aimed at the male audience. And the chosen one will be precisely in Sampa.

4 of 7 Mateus Solano plays the doctor Guilherme in the soap opera ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo Mateus Solano plays doctor Guilherme in the soap opera ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo

Guilherme, a renowned physician, will receive another title of best surgeon in the country in the city of São Paulo.

5 of 7 Valentina Herszage as Flávia, in the soap opera ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: João Miguel Jr./Globo Valentina Herszage as Flávia, in the soap opera ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: João Miguel Jr./Globo

And Flávia, a pole dance dancer, will pass as a flight attendant after being involved in a robbery. To escape the police, the malandrinha will be forced to accompany a pilot and enter an aircraft. That’s where the “magic” will happen!

Listen to an EXCLUSIVE interview with Valentina Herszage about the anticipation for the new 7am soap opera!

Four completely different personalities, with different motives, will board the same plane towards São Paulo.

6 of 7 Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) are on the same plane that crashes in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) are on the same plane that crashes in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

But during the flight, which seemed calm, the pilot will feel sick. Everyone will think that this is turbulence, except Flávia, who will drop the bomb:

“It’s going down! There’s no one flying the plane!”

And the worst thing is that it will happen! The pilot will die and the aircraft will lose altitude until it lands in the forest.

7 of 7 Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) are surprised by fog after a plane crash – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) are surprised by the fog after a plane crash – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

After the crash, the four will open the plane’s door and come face to face with a heavy fog. If you think this situation is weird, be prepared:

😮 Guilherme will notice that his watch has stopped working. And it’s not just any crap, no. It’s one of those that are made to work for a thousand years!

😮 Paula’s $10,000 cell phone will also look bad.

Captain Jairo will leave the plane, happy and very full:

“I didn’t die! I feel great!”

As he is a doctor, Guilherme will affirm that Jairo was indeed dead. It is then that Neném will ask the question that everyone was afraid to ask:

“Aren’t the four of us dead?”

Don’t miss it: in the next chapter, the four of them will have an out-of-this-world encounter that will radically change their lives!