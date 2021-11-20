The outrage in the US over the case of a rich young man who abused 4 women and will not go to prison

3 hours ago

Credit, Niagara Falls County Police Photo caption, Christopher Belter, 20, acknowledged crimes but will serve eight years of probation

20-year-old American Christopher Belter acknowledged having sexually abused four teenagers at his parents’ home in an affluent neighborhood in New York state, but he will not go to prison. Instead, he will serve eight years of probation.

The decision, rendered by Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, caused outrage not only from victims and their families, but also from the American public.

The rapes took place between February 2017 and August 2018, when the young man attended a private school in Buffalo. Three of the victims were 16 years old and the rest 15. All were assaulted in four separate incidents.

The magistrate said he was “agonizing” over the Belter case, who, according to the US newspaper Washington Post, pleaded guilty in 2019 to the crimes of third-degree rape and first-degree attempted sexual assault, as well as two minor charges of sexual abuse. in high school.

The young man could have been sentenced to eight years in prison, but the judge concluded that the time behind bars for Belter “would be inappropriate” .

The juvenile will have to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence.

“Justice was not done”

In a statement, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman expressed frustration with the sentence, saying the Public Ministry had been “very clear that we believed a prison sentence was entirely appropriate in this case.”

Steven M. Cohen, a lawyer for one of the victims, told the Washington Post that justice had not been done.

“My client threw up in the ladies’ room after sentencing,” Cohen said. “If Chris Belter hadn’t been a white defendant from a wealthy and influential family, in my experience…he would certainly have been sentenced to prison.”

In a first trial in which he was tried as a juvenile offender, Belter received a two-year sentence of parole if he served his sentence.

But in October of this year, Judge Murphy ruled that Belter would be sentenced as an adult “for his documented violation” of the previous conviction.

The defendant accessed pornographic content from his computer, something that was prohibited for him.

At the sentencing hearing, the defense attorney said Belter regretted what he did as a teenager.

Belter’s mother, stepfather, and friend are accused of facilitating the abuse and providing teenagers with alcohol and marijuana. All three have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.