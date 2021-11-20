The outrage in the US over the case of a rich young man who abused 4 women and will not go to prison

by

Christopher Belter

Credit, Niagara Falls County Police

Photo caption,

Christopher Belter, 20, acknowledged crimes but will serve eight years of probation

20-year-old American Christopher Belter acknowledged having sexually abused four teenagers at his parents’ home in an affluent neighborhood in New York state, but he will not go to prison. Instead, he will serve eight years of probation.

The decision, rendered by Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, caused outrage not only from victims and their families, but also from the American public.

The rapes took place between February 2017 and August 2018, when the young man attended a private school in Buffalo. Three of the victims were 16 years old and the rest 15. All were assaulted in four separate incidents.

The magistrate said he was “agonizing” over the Belter case, who, according to the US newspaper Washington Post, pleaded guilty in 2019 to the crimes of third-degree rape and first-degree attempted sexual assault, as well as two minor charges of sexual abuse. in high school.