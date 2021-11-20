The richest 1% earns 35 times more income than the poorest 50%

posted on 11/19/2021 2:10 PM / updated on 11/19/2021 2:11 PM



(credit: Minervino Junior/CB/DA Press)

Although the Gini index, used to measure social inequality, dropped in 2020, the portion of the population that is part of the 1% with the highest monthly income receives, on average, 34.9 times more than half of the population with the lowest incomes. The data, released this Friday (11/19), are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad), carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to the survey, the monthly income of those who are part of the richest 1% of the population is, on average, R$ 15,816. The monthly income of the poorest 50% is R$453, that is, about 35 times lower than that of the richest. In 2019, the difference between incomes was 40 times, the highest value in the series.

The reduction in concentration is mainly due to the distribution of emergency aid during the covid-19 pandemic. “Between 2019 and 2020, inequality measured by the Gini was reduced in all regions, especially in the North and Northeast, regions with a higher proportion of households receiving emergency assistance”, indicated the IBGE.

From 2019 to 2020, the index went from 0.544 to 0.524. This was the biggest drop in the historical series of the indicator.

The Gini index, adopted as an international criterion to assess a country’s degree of development, measures the concentration of income and the level of inequality. The closer to zero the index, the less unequal the country.

“There was a worsening in the job market. Many people lost their jobs, but emergency aid held back those with lower household incomes. This made the country’s income distribution less unequal”, highlighted Alessandra Scalioni, research analyst.