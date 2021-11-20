The South American final, on Saturday, directly interests teams in the fight for Libertadores

Despite the irregularity, Fluminense continues to fight for a spot at Libertadores. And the final of the Copa Sudamericana, which will be played on Saturday, directly interests Tricolor and other candidates.

Bragantino and Athletico face off at 5 pm (GMT), at Centenário, in Montevideo. As the Brazilian ranks the top six for the Libertadores, but opens new places if champions of the South American, Copa do Brasil and Liberta itself are in the G6, a victory for the team from São Paulo benefits the competitors.

Bragantino currently occupies the fourth position in the Brasileirão, with 52 points. Athletico is 13th, with 41. Therefore, only Braga’s title opens up the possibility of a new vacancy.

A G7 scenario is practically reality. After all, the Libertadores finalists are Palmeiras (third in Brasileirão, with 58) and Flamengo (second, with 63).

The final of the Copa do Brasil will be between Atlético-MG (leader, 71) and again Athletico. In this way, the Galo title is once again of interest to teams fighting for the G6.

In case Hurricane loses the two Cup finals it disputes, the chances of the G9 are huge. If you win one, the frame goes to G8. If you win both, the G7 becomes reality.

Fluminense is currently in eighth place, with 45 points. See how the Brazilian is ranking: