The Wheel of Time: series debuts on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video released this Friday (19) the first three episodes of the fantasy series The Wheel of Time. The production starring Rosamund Pike (exemplary girl) is an adaptation of the literary saga of the same name, written by Robert Jordan.

“Set in an epic, sprawling world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the powerful women’s organization called Aes Sedai. When the protagonist arrives in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on a dangerous journey with five young people, one of whom was prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity”, says the official synopsis of the series.

The cast includes Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden and Álvaro Morte.

It is worth remembering that, even before the premiere, the series was already renewed for the second season. New episodes of the series will be available every Friday, with the end scheduled for December 24th.

Read or Watch The Wheel of Time

22% Off The first volume of the series The Wheel of Time, one day there was a war so definitive that it broke the world, and in the turning of the Wheel of Time, what remained in men’s memories became the mainstay of legends. BRL 99.90