There are soap operas out of the week, fights with Globo and choro

Camila Queiroz had a troubled week because of her departure in “Verdades Secretas 2” without participating in the recording of the final chapters. The termination was officially announced by TV Globo last Wednesday (17).

the columnist of splash Marcelle Carvalho found that Camila’s attitudes before the announcement irritated the cast. The actress missed the final scenes of the series and asked for a “time off” on the day her contract with the network ended.

According to the column, the ending chosen for Angel did not please the actress. The decision to kill the model in the plot would have caused the discontent of Camila Queiroz with author Walcyr Carrasco.

The final scenes of “Secret Truths” will be finished without the protagonist’s presence.

The manifestations of Camila Queiroz

Camila Queiroz spoke four times after TV Globo announced her departure. In the first publication on social networks, the actress highlighted that “she tried to be right, but mental health won”, without giving details about the station’s departure.

In an official statement, she stated that it was in Globo’s plans for her to be part of the third season of “Secret Truths”. However, after the actress decided not to stay on the network, the production changed the course of the story.

The contract between the parties ended in November and has not been renewed. Camila also pointed out that the last chapters of the plot “didn’t follow what was previously agreed”, without confirming that Angel would die.

“The actress understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of her contract with TV Globo in the past, a decision that did not come from the company, as was disclosed at the time,” says the official position.

She also released a letter to say goodbye to Angel. She has played the young model since 2015, when “Secret Truths” aired on TV Globo. She again criticized the production saying that the character “didn’t get the ending it deserved” because they didn’t.

Finally, the artist published a video in which she appeared crying on Thursday (18), where she commented on her troubled departure and took the opportunity to thank the fans for the affectionate messages.

“I’ve never experienced something like this, such exposure. The times they tried to put my name in controversy and gossip, I always tried to stick to mine. But this time they threw me here, there’s nothing to do,” he said in the shared content on Instagram Stories .

The actress also denied that she invented a certificate not to go to the filming set in a string of Twitter posts.

At these times you could hear both sides before publishing this implying that I lied about my own health, right? ? Camila Queiroz (@Camiqueirozreal) November 17, 2021

Positioning of Globo

TV Globo did not comment again on the departure of Camila Queiroz after releasing the official statement.

The station explained that it had to extend the recording period, which led to an impasse in the schedule. The “strict health protocols” against covid-19 were mentioned as the reason.

According to the Globo version, “Camila wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel” and “required a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands”.

Support from Klebber Toledo

Camila Queiroz’s husband, Klebber Toledo also spoke out when the actress released an official statement explaining the departure.

“Congratulations for your courage in showing that we artists are not objects. I love you”, he commented in the publication. The two present together the reality “Marriage à Cegas” on Netflix.

“Secret Truths” Cast Irritation

the columnist of splash Marcelle Carvalho found that part of the cast questioned the absences of Camila Queiroz from the recordings, pointing out that “displacements were made unnecessarily”.

Annoyance was also caused by Camila not giving notice of absences on set in advance. Recording schedules were made even more complicated by the guidelines set by covid-19.

What can happen?

Quite annoyed with the statement released by TV Globo, Camila Queiroz is seriously inclined to sue the channel for defamation and bullying. The information was also verified by the columnist of splash Marcelle Carvalho.

The artist started recording and making prints of conversations with the directors of the network since the discomfort generated by her having signed a contract with Netflix while still being an employee of TV Globo.

The file, according to the information given to the column, is studied by lawyers for the opening of a process.

Fans considered that a post by Camila after leaving the telenovela was an “indirect” about the information kept about the relationship with the station.