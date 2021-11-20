Third largest bitcoin whale takes advantage of the fall and buys another 3,000 bitcoins

With the price of bitcoin plummeting this week, a whale is taking advantage of the moment to accumulate more coins. The third largest address added 3,038 BTC, equivalent to nearly 1 billion reais, in recent days.

After breaking its historical high consecutively this month, the BTC showed a correction of 10% on the week, being quoted at 57,814 dollars (R$320,000) at the moment. It’s a great time to accumulate more satoshis.

Another interesting metric is the amount of BTC available on exchanges. We are currently at the lowest level of the year, meaning people are less willing to sell their coins.

Bitcoin Black Friday

The third-largest bitcoin address, second only to Binance and Bitfinex addresses, now has 111,360 BTC (R$36 billion) in its possession after buying 3,038 BTC (R$981 million) this past week.

The entry moves in his portfolio started when the BTC dropped to $62,000 and the whale has continued to buy more since then. In the following days the address kept receiving more BTC as the market operated at a low.

Moments like this are great for those who believe in the future of Bitcoin, being able to accumulate more satoshis, or even whole BTC like this whale. The practice is called buy the dip, or buy the dip, in English.

Outflow increases

Another interesting onchain metric is the bitcoin outflow of exchanges. According to CryptoQuant data, around 200,000 BTC have come out of exchanges since July this year.

This shows that people are less willing to sell their coins, decreasing the supply in the market. Today we are at the lowest level of the year, which is a good sign despite the recent drop in bitcoin prices.

This movement has accelerated during this week. BitInfoCharts data shows that 10,000 BTC came out of Bitfinex’s cold wallet — a wallet used to store large amounts offline — this week. The same is seen in the OkEx and Binance portfolios, with outflows of 11,013 and 9,075 BTC, respectively.