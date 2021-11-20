TikTok Nurse Reveals What People Say Before They Die

Julie McFadden, a nurse in Los Angeles, is using TikTok to share her experiences as a dying nurse practitioner.

According to The Mirror’s text, she uses social media to make people aware of how to deal with death.

“The best part of my job is educating patients and their families about death and dying, as well as supporting them emotionally and physically. Also, helping them understand what to expect is another part of my job at a hospice home,” he says.

“There’s something most people say before they die and it’s usually ‘I love you’ or they call out to their parents, who are usually dead,” said the nurse when asked about the final moments of a human being.

Julie came up with a list of signs that are considered “normal” as a patient gets close to leaving. In the list she includes changes in breathing and skin tone. In addition to some presences of “terminal secretions” and fevers without explanation.

“The symptoms of the active death phase include changes in unconsciousness, breathing, the presence of spots and terminal secretions. They are normal and are not painful or uncomfortable. Our bodies take care of us even at the end of life, the less intervention the better”, explained the nurse.

She said she is happy with the possibility of educating people about death, in addition to being able to support her family members as well.

“I want to normalize death by educating people about it. I went home to see my family and teenage nieces doing dance videos on TikTok, this gave me the idea to start my own profile about death and dying. In four days the profile took off”, says Julie.