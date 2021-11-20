Tim, Vivo and CSN lead high at Ibovespa opening By Investing.com



By Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – Even with uncertainty about the situation of precatório on Friday (19), it opens on a high and presented growth of 0.37%, at 102,801 points at 10:35 am.

Tim (SA:), Vivo (SA:) and CSN (SA:) lead the rallies, while PetroRio (SA:), Petrobras and Méliuz stand out among the index’s declines.

See the main corporate news of the day:

Corporate News

Via (SA:) – Casas Bahia inaugurates this Friday (19th) a megastore in São Paulo that will function as the network’s laboratory, with four times the size in comparison with the biggest stores of the brand. The shares rose 0.18%, AR$5.60.

Petrobras (SA:) – The company disclosed this Friday (19) that it had identified the presence of hydrocarbons in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin, in a pioneer well in the Aram block. Preferred shares fell 2.64%, quoted at R$25.84.

Petz (SA:) – The pet shop chain raised R$ 779 million with a primary offer. The Follow-on involved the issue of 41 million Petz shares and came out at R$19 per share. Shares were down 0.31% to R$19.49.

Magazine Luiza (SA:) – Magalu announced on Thursday (18) the entry into the games market, aiming to expand services and products in the application. The securities appreciated by 0.33%, at R$9.02.

Dexco (SA:) – The company managed to revoke the injunction that had suspended the operations of the sanitary ware production unit in Queimados, in Rio de Janeiro. Production will resume, according to a statement released on Thursday (18). Shares rose 1.53% to R$17.26.

Gafisa (SA:) – The company informed this Friday (19) that it raised R$ 150 million from investors with the sale of 4 pieces of land. The share was stable, quoted at R$2.10.

Dasa (SA:) – The company announced the purchase of Mantris, a network specialized in occupational health that has 210 outpatient clinics, 930 accredited clinics and serves 510,000 lives. The value of the operation was not disclosed. The papers rose 4.4%, to R$36.98.

Renner Stores (SA:) – Renner now integrates the Global Sustainability index into two categories, an index that is a global benchmark in corporate sustainability. It will be in the World Index (with more than 320 companies selected, 9 of which are Brazilian) and the Emerging Markets Index with more than 100 companies, 10 of which are Brazilian), according to Infomoney. The shares appreciated 1.16%, quoted at R$32.22.

Méliuz (SA:) and Banco Pan (SA:) – The companies ended the partnership, as Méliuz wants to launch its own card. The agreement to issue the co-branded credit card began on March 19, 2019. Méliuz shares fell 1.22%, quoted at R$4.05. Banco Pan’s preferred shares were down 0.77% to R$11.64.

Ray Drogasil (SA:) – The company’s Assembly approved this Thursday (18), the acquisition of the entirety of CUCO Health, a digital care platform. The shares appreciated 0.78%, at R$23.30.