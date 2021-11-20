Title, Libertadores, Recopa, R$ 22 million… Everything that is at stake for Athletico in the final of the Sudamericana | athletico-pr

Athletico is looking for the second title of the Copa Sudamericana this Saturday, against Bragantino, at 5 pm (GMT), at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo. The cup, by itself, is a great motivation. However, the achievement is worth much more than that.

Among other advantages, the champion guarantees a direct place in the group stage of the Libertadores 2022 and also fills the vault with another 4 million dollars (R$ 22.2 million at the current price). In addition, the title gives the right to compete in the Recopa Sudamericana and the J. League/Conmebol – both in 2022.

Athletico and Bragantino decide the South American title in a single game. In case of a tie in normal time, the match goes to extra time. If the tie persists, the decision will be on penalties.

Reinforcing: the final of the Sudamericana against Bragantino will be on Saturday, at 5 pm (Brasilia time), at Estádio Centenário, in the Uruguayan capital. ge follows everything in real time.

See everything that is at stake in the decision:

If you win the cup, Athletico will also be the first Brazilian team to win the Sudamericana twice. Only Argentines Boca Juniors (2004 and 2005) and Independiente (2010 and 2017) are two-time champions in the competition.

The direct spot in the Libertadores group stage is one of the obsessions. It would be a way of stamping the passport to the most important tournament on the continent without having to depend on other possible means. In addition to the Sudamericana, Athletico can conquer this by staying in the G-4 of the Brasileirão (which can become G-7) or with the title of the Copa do Brasil (faces Atlético-MG in the final). If you confirm the vacancy, it will be Hurricane’s eighth participation in Libertadores: the club has already been in 2000, 2002, 2005, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

The title would further fatten Athletico’s pocket. Hurricane has already won at least R$64 million in awards this season. In the case of Sudamericana, Rubro-Negro has already guaranteed 2 million dollars (R$ 11.1 million), which is the prize given to the vice-champion. The value doubles if the club wins the title, reaching 4 million dollars (R$ 22.2 million at the current price). In addition, with the South American cup, Athletico would guarantee new awards for 2022, with Recopa, Libertadores and J. League/Conmebol.

The champion of the South American 2021 will compete in the Recopa Sudamericana in 2022, against the champion of Libertadores – Palmeiras and Flamengo decide the title next week. Athletico played the Recopa in 2019 and was defeated by River Plate.

Furthermore, Sulla’s champion will be able to dispute the call J.League YBC Levain Cup/Conmebol Sudamericana, facing the champion of the J. League (Japanese championship) of 2021. The decision, in a single game, is played in Japan. Athletico already lifted this trophy in 2019.

