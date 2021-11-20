Today’s horoscope: November 20, 2021; check the forecasts

If you can delay signing documents or investments, do so, as this Saturday, November 20th is not the ideal day for that. It’s a socially beneficial day, but it’s not at all profitable. Take care of your pocket and unnecessary expenses today.



Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04

Guardian Angel: Minguel

Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 61-29-1-64-11-32-60