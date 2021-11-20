Today’s horoscope: November 20, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Saturday, November 20, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
If you can delay signing documents or investments, do so, as this Saturday, November 20th is not the ideal day for that. It’s a socially beneficial day, but it’s not at all profitable. Take care of your pocket and unnecessary expenses today.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 61-29-1-64-11-32-60
Bull
Family issues will make your professional and social work difficult. Try not to behave too rigidly with others. The night promises erotic situations of high passion, get ready.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 7-66-5-76-4-22-84
Twins
Be very attentive to everything that happens around you, as comments will easily come up that can harm you in your part of the work. Do not get involved in the affairs of others. Love surprise.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 87-81-37-48-51-8-63
Cancer
Things that seemed lost or broken forever today can be joined together almost magically. It will be a very positive day for the love reunion. Social and labor are progressing better, for everyone.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 33-24-80-92-31-77-47
Lion
You will think too much before making a decision and that will make you miss out on good opportunities. May it be your intuition that helps and guides you today. Changes at home and with friends that will bring improvements.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 67-41-94-82-90-72-27
Virgin
It would not be strange if your very presence generated jealousy and disputes because of your intentions that are not entirely clear, be careful. Try starting over and you’ll get more, don’t hesitate.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 69-36-49-3-43-40-46
Lb
You will have to deal with superiors and bosses and they will be very strict with your ideas. Pay close attention to what you sign and give yourself more time to decide. Consult the couple more and you will find the total balance.
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 38-13-21-71-96-73-25
Scorpion
There will be changes in your environment, both at work and in your family. Any obstacles that arise will be quickly resolved by your ability to fight. Go on, it’s your day.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 86-0-44-30-26-88-9
Sagittarius
You will be very sensitive to what other people say or do, especially if they have a romantic relationship with you. Arm yourself with patience and affection, so that you win at everything. Positive surprise trip.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 91-18-93-12-10-57-53
Capricorn
Be very careful today with your stubbornness, as you will face people of the same attitude and perhaps a little violent. Stay away from other people’s problems. Patience and focus on yours.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 14-17-54-68-50-85-78
Aquarium
Others today will see you as a brilliant and optimistic being who solves everything almost without worry. Control your pride not to overdo it too much. News from relatives that will make you happy.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 28-59-75-45-35-65-62
Fishes
Be careful not to exceed your food and beverages, today your body will not be willing to put up with excesses and will easily alter your nerves. Changes to the house due to improvements.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 55-95-52-74-34-6-19