Tom Holland may be out of Spider-Man soon

The same week Sony released the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home, Tom Holland talked about his character’s future in an exclusive interview with GQ and said he’s not so sure Peter Parker will be played by him in the future.

Since landing the role six years ago, Holland has played Spider-Man in five films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), four of which have earned more than $1 billion at the box office. Even so, during the chat, the actor declared that “maybe it’s time to move on. Perhaps the best thing for Spider-Man would be that they do a Miles Morales movie”, referring to the success of Spider-Man on the Spiderverse.

“I have to take Peter Parker into consideration too, because he’s such a big part of my life,” he said. “If I’m going to play Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” Tom Holland is currently 25 years old.

Spider-Man: No Return Home

The new trailer for the feature, set for December 16, reveals that the most iconic villains from the Spiderverse will return to face Peter Parker. In addition to the confirmation of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and the apparent presence of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, it is also possible to see the return of Sandman and Lizard.

Pre-sale tickets for Spider-Man: No Return Home starts on November 29, while the premiere is scheduled for December 16, 2021.

