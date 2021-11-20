Toxic clouds of pollution cover India and Pakistan

Pollution reaches critical and unhealthy levels in India and Pakistan with a toxic cloud of pollutants covering cities with tens of millions of people. The government of New Delhi has decreed the closing of schools until further notice as a cloud of pollution affects the capital of India. In the city of Lahore, Pakistan, residents lament the inaction of the authorities. Air quality has reached levels that are very dangerous to health in North India and the areas close to Pakistan due to industrial pollution and smoke from agricultural fires.

With winter temperatures, pollution turns into toxic clouds that envelop cities, hindering visibility and leaving the air unbreathable. Affected by this phenomenon each winter, New Delhi, with 20 million inhabitants, decreed on Tuesday night the extension, until further notice, of the closing of schools, a measure that had been announced over the weekend and was only to last one week.

The concentration of polluting particles in the capital’s air exceeded the maximum level recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) by 30 times. To combat the toxic cloud, authorities installed water jets in the most critical points in the city, which must be activated three times a day.

The decree of the Air Quality Management Commission also prohibits the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into the city, halts construction works and determines the interruption of operations at six of the 11 thermal plants within a radius of 300 kilometers. It also imposes teleworking on 50% of public employees with the recommendation that private companies follow suit.

The order was announced just days after the Delhi government rejected a request by the Supreme Court of India to declare, for the first time, a “pollution confinement” that would restrict population movements. Despite the situation in your capital, India was primarily responsible for weakening commitments to eradicate coal use at the COP26 climate meeting, which ended on Saturday in Glasgow.

Pollution from space

Adam Plataform has released a satellite image showing the toxic clouds of pollution sweeping across northern India and into Pakistan. The Sentinel-5P satellite has captured the huge toxic clouds with very high levels of NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) in the tropospheric column covering New Delhi and other areas of Northern India.

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is an extremely toxic by-product of burning hydrocarbons. The main sources of NO2 are internal combustion engines and thermal power stations. Other sources of nitrogen dioxide include petroleum and metal refining, electricity generation from coal-fired power plants, other manufacturing industries and wastewater treatment plants.

‘We are going to die’

A report published in 2020 by the Swiss organization IQAir says that 22 of the 30 most contaminated cities in the world are in India. According to the same organization, which monitors air pollution data in hundreds of cities, Lahore was the location with the worst air quality in the world in the mornings on Wednesday. During the night, air quality in the Pakistani city of 11 million, located near the border with India, showed a slight improvement.

Residents, in turn, were irritated by the lack of measures by the government, which attributes the phenomenon to the neighboring country or claims that the data are exaggerated “Children suffer respiratory problems […] For God’s sake, find a solution, we are going to die”, declared informal worker Muhammad Saeed to the AFP agency.

In recent years, Lahore residents have built their own air fresheners and sued the city administration to try to improve the situation. Saeed says he stopped taking his children for walks on the streets due to pollution. “There are factories and small industries operating here. Let them be taken elsewhere, pay compensation or offer modern technology, so that we can get rid of this cloud” of pollution. (With information from AFP)