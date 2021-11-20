Toyota SW4 2022 assumes itself as a luxury SUV and exceeds R$ 406 thousand

THE Toyota launched the SW4 line 2022 which, without major news, stands out for the Diamond option in the gamma, which went from a special version (in 2018) to a high-end configuration. Prices start at R$ 383,290 in the model with five seats.

While the 2.8 liter turbodiesel engine remains on the scene, with its 204 hp and 50.9 mkgf of torque at 2,800 rpm, the equipment list is a little more extensive in the new 2022 lineup. five or seven seats) has dual-zone automatic, digital air conditioning, 360-degree camera, plus blind spot and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Toyota Safety Sense – the brand’s semi-autonomous safety package – offers more functions. Now the pre-collision system gains pedestrian and cyclist detection. But, despite the news, the look of the big man remains as before.

Toyota/Disclosure

diamond

Aesthetically, in short, the new top-of-the-line Diamond version features two-tone paintwork and has retouched the front grille, headlights (full LEDs with automatic height adjustment), grille and bumper. The 18-inch alloy wheels gained a new design. And the external mirrors come with black covers and have a defogging function.

Likewise, the style remains from the door in, with new colors in the upholstery and door panels. The instrument panel’s graphics were remodeled. It also has ambient lighting made by LED lights, including the footrests. The 8″ screen offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, navigation system, digital TV, among other features.