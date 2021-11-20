Toyota SW4 Diamond debuts with new design for R$ 406 thousand







Toyota SW4 Diamond Photo: Toyota/Disclosure

Toyota announced this Thursday (18) the arrival of the 2022 line of SW4. Following the mid-range Hilux pickup, the SUV lost its flex-engine option and gained a fuller standard equipment list. However, the big news for the Toyota SW4 2022 is the return of the top-of-the-line Diamond version, which features an exclusive design. The SW4 2022 can now be found at Toyota dealerships throughout Brazil.

First released as a special version in 2018, the top-of-the-line Diamond configuration returns after a one-year hiatus. On the outside, the look is the same adopted by the Toyota Fortuner Legender sold in Asian markets. At the front, the LED headlights have a sharper shape, and the front grille and bumpers are new. New LED flashlights, two-tone paintwork and 18” wheels with an unprecedented design complete the novelties.

Inside, the SW4 Diamond features a new beige perforated leather casing, as well as exclusive graphics on the instrument panel. Regarding the level of equipment, the SW4 Diamond version adds a wireless cell phone charger, automatic and digital two-zone air conditioning, LED ambient lighting, and trunk opening with foot movement sensor (kick sensor) .





The 8” multimedia center supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and also features integrated GPS, digital TV and Bluetooth. The sound system is signed by the JBL brand, and has 10 speakers and a subwoofer. From a safety point of view, SW4 Diamond also features the new 360° vision system, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot alert. The Toyota Safety Sense active safety package received a function for detecting pedestrians and cyclists.

Under the hood, all Toyota SW4 versions now feature the 2.8 diesel engine with 204 hp and 500 Nm of torque. As in the Hilux pickup, the old 2.7 flex engine with 163 hp is no longer offered for the SUV. The gearbox is a 6-speed automatic and the SW4 has four-wheel drive with 4×2, 4×4 and 4×4 reduced functions with electronic drive.

In addition to the new Diamond version, the SW4 SRX 2022 also includes as standard automatic and digital dual-zone air conditioning, new camera and 360° vision system, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot alert. In addition, the Toyota Safety Sense active safety package also adds the two new pedestrian and cyclist detection functions to its frontal pre-collision system, following the pattern of the Diamond version. The equipment package is further complemented by adaptive cruise control (ACC) and lane change warning system with assisted driving (LDA) functions.

















The new SW4 Diamond will be available in two new colors: pearl white and metallic silver, both with black roof. As with all Toyota vehicles in Brazil, the entire SW4 2022 line is guaranteed for 5 years or 150,000 km (whichever comes first). Check out below how much each version of the Toyota SW4 2022, without options, costs.

SW4 SRX 5L – BRL 383,290

SW4 SRX 7L – BRL 389,790

SW4 Diamond – BRL 406,790