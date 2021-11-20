Treasury Direct: interest on bonds decreases with the slicing of the PEC dos Precatórios; fixed rate returns are back below 12%

Marcelo Casal Jr / Agency Brazil

SAO PAULO – The idea that the solution for the approval of the PEC of Precatório in Congress could involve a “Parallel PEC”, with the objective of starting the payment of R$ 400 in a faster way at the beginning of December, set the tone to negotiations this Friday (19).

For financial agents, the parallel procedure can help to reduce the fiscal risks involved in the process of considering the PEC of Precatório in Congress. As a result, the market for public securities traded on the Tesouro Direto operates with a drop in rates at the 3:20 pm update.

The retreat is greater among fixed-rate securities, such as the 2024 Prefixed Treasury. In the update at 3:20 pm, the return offered by this security was 11.96% per year, against 12.04% in the early morning. A day before, the percentage offered was 12.14% per year. At the same time, the profitability offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2031 was 11.65%, down from 11.68% in the morning and 11.74% per year, the day before.

As a result, the difference between the remuneration of the shorter-term (2024) and longer-term (2031) bonds reached 31 basis points. Last week, this distance reached 51 basis points, on days of greater stress. Understand what explains this phenomenon, in which papers with a closer maturity offer higher interest rates than those with a longer term.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2026 dropped from 5.20% per year, in the previous session, to 5.14%, at 3:20 pm, against 5.16% at the opening of business. The rates offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2055, with semiannual interest payments, in turn, were 5.30%, compared to 5.33% per annum registered the day before.

The distance between the profitability offered by the shorter-term (2026) and the longer-term (2055) paper reached 16 basis points (0.16 percentage points) in the afternoon. A day earlier, this difference was 13 basis points (0.13 percentage points).

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Friday afternoon (19):

Campos Neto’s speeches

The highlight of the local economic agenda is in the speech of Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank. At an event organized by the Parlatory Group this Friday (19), Campos Neto said that the monetary authority should revise downwards the projections for economic activity in 2022, which today forecast an expansion of 2.1% next year.

The increase in inflation, according to the BC president, is more widespread, noting that there was a strong impact on prices due to the rise in foodstuffs at first and, later, to the shock of electricity and fuel.

Campos Neto also acknowledged that the inflation expectation for 2022 is “a little off target”, with a recent acceleration of this movement, but he stressed that the BC has been acting by raising interest rates.

PEC of Precatório and exchange

Once again, attention in the political scene is focused on the discussions around the PEC dos Precatório in the Senate. Yesterday, leaders of the Chamber and the Federal Senate met to sew an agreement that provides for suggestions for changes made by senators to proceed in parallel, in a kind of “Parallel PEC“.

The idea would be to slice up the proposal, ensuring the promulgation of the common points approved by the two legislative houses as soon as the senators vote on the text – which would help the government to operationalize the R$ 400.00 Brazilian Aid in December.

In this way, a “parallel PEC” would go to the Chamber of Deputies only with the changes approved by the senators. Once approved without further amendments, it would also proceed to promulgation by the National Congress.

If the agreement succeeds, the vote in the Senate and the enactment of the measure would already be carried out in the week of the 30th, continuing the payment of the benefit.

In an interview with GloboNews on Thursday, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), rapporteur of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate, said that the government is open to making the new income transfer program permanent, and not transitory until the end of 2022, as it has been. suggested at the time.

The congressman also spoke about the possibility of creating a mixed commission in Congress to monitor the payment of court orders, which are debts of the Union that can no longer be appealed.

international scene

On the external radar, investors echo the speech of Christopher Waller, director of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank), who defended this Friday the acceleration of the “tapering”, reduction of the monetary authority’s asset purchase program.

“The rapid improvement in the labor market and deteriorating inflation data led me to favor a faster pace of tapering and a faster removal of accommodation in 2022”, argued Waller, at an event at the Center for Financial Stability in New York.

Also in the United States, investors are keeping an eye out for the choice of the next president of the Federal Reserve, whose name is expected to be announced this weekend by Joe Biden, president of the United States. Many await the appointment of Lael Brainard, which could make room for an even more expansionist policy. That could make the Fed, the US central bank, take longer to raise interest rates or slow down the pace of bond purchases.

In Europe, the market is watching the Covid-19’s rapid advance with concern. Several countries register records of new daily cases, causing governments to impose partial measures of lockdown and stricter rules about who has not yet been vaccinated against the disease.

This Friday, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), signaled that the monetary authority should not tighten its policies against inflation, as this could further stifle the economy, implying that the purchase of bonds should continue into next year.

