Two applications that provide access to the value of Brazil Aid

The first installment of the Brazil Aid started being paid to 14.6 million families in a situation of social vulnerability last Wednesday, the 17th. substitute for Bolsa Família it only covers citizens who were already officially included in the old social program.

But given the promises announced by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, to expand the number of beneficiaries to 17 million families, many continue to hope about the possibility of receiving the benefit. Meanwhile, so many others remain unsure about eligibility for the Brazil Aid.

To resolve these doubts, the Federal Savings Bank (CEF), the financial institution responsible for payments, provided some means for citizens to consult the value of the Brazil Aid.

One of them is a proprietary application created exclusively for the program, which is already available for download on Android and iOS systems.

The other is the app that everyone is already familiar with, the box has. The platform was created last year to unify emergency aid payments and, given the practicality that led to the use of the Federal Government itself to provide other benefits, Caixa decided to keep it active. Now, its use will give way to the Brazil Aid.

Caixa Tem became popular due to the diversity of services and tools available to the customer without the cost of any usage fee. The platform offers the main means of transaction of values, such as checking the balance, transfers and payments via TED, DOC and PIX, mobile recharge, consulting the benefit, virtual debit card, payment of online bank slips, and much more.

Consultation in the Help Brazil application

To see the benefit amount for the newly created app from Brazil Aid, the citizen must have in hand the number of the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) and the Social Identification Number (NIS).

It is worth mentioning that beneficiaries of the former Bolsa Família, who already had the old version of the program, should only update it.

Once this is done, simply access the platform and click on the “consult” option to check if the initial amount of R$ 217.18 has already been deposited. With the benefit in hand, just use it in the way you find most convenient.

Query in the Caixa Tem application

Citizens who already received Bolsa Família and, consequently, emergency aid, already have a Caixa Tem account. Whereas the audience of Brazil Aid it’s the same one that received Bolsa Família until the month of October, it won’t be necessary to create a new digital social savings account.

Therefore, just access the Caixa Tem application and click on “show balance”. Then, the user will be redirected to a page where he must authenticate the account, proving that he is the holder, and only then have access to the values.