UFC: Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate hit weight and confirm Saturday’s fight | combat

UFC Vieira x Tate has its 12 fights confirmed for this Saturday. This Friday, the 24 athletes gave a show of professionalism and quickly passed through the scales at the official weigh-in in Las Vegas (USA). Despite the two-hour window to weigh in, all the fighters passed through the UFC Apex hall in less than 45 minutes and none were overweight.

1 of 2 Ketlen Vieira points to his tattoo, spelled “Faith unshakable,” as he weighs himself in Las Vegas — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images Ketlen Vieira points out his tattoo, spelled “Faith unshakable,” as he weighs himself in Las Vegas — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Main event protagonists, Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira were soon the first two fighters to weigh themselves. The former bantamweight champion scored 61.5kg on the scale and the Brazilian weighed 61.7kg, the limit of tolerance for fights that don’t count for a belt in the division, next.

In just over 10 minutes, all the fighters on the main card weighed in, including Brazilians Rani Yahya and Taila Santos, who were lighter than their opponents. A roosterweight athlete, Yahya scored 61.5kg, below the ban on bantamweight, which was hit by his opponent’s South Korean Kyung Ho Kang (61.7kg). Santos hit 56.9kg, well below the flyweight tolerance limit (57.2kg), which was the weight scored by his opponent, Scottish Joanne Wood.

See how the UFC Vieira x Tate weigh-in was

Luana Pinheiro also weighed in within the first 15 minutes of the weighing window. The fighter was at the limit of straw weight, 52.6kg, for the opening fight of the preliminary card. His opponent, Sam Hughes, was the last to step on the scale, with about 42 minutes to go. Last minute called to replace Jessica Penne, she scored 52.4kg, lighter than the Brazilian.

The views were protocol. Ketlen got very close to Miesha, but the two didn’t grapple and even shook hands after the photos. The hottest “eye to eye” was between American Cody Durden and Chinese Aori Qleng, who tried to greet his opponent but was “left in a vacuum”. The face of the main co-fight was almost a meeting between friends, with Americans Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady exchanging compliments and commenting on each other’s tattoos.

Check out the UFC Vieira x Tate matches

UFC Vieira x Tate service

O Combat broadcasts UFC Vieira x Tate live and exclusively next Saturday from 4:50 pm (GMT). At the same time, SportTV 3 and Combat.com display the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights; the website follows the event in real time.

Check out the weights of all the fighters:



MAIN CARD

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Ketlen Vieira (61.7kg) x Miesha Tate (61.5kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Michael Chiesa (77.3kg) x Sean Brady (77.3kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Rani Yahya (61.5kg) x Kyung Ho Kang (61.7kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Joanne Wood (57.2kg) x Taila Santos (56.9kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Davey Grant (61.5kg) x Adrian Yanez (61.2kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Pat Sabatini (65.8kg) x Tucker Lutz (66kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Rafa Garcia (70.3kg) x Natan Levy (69.9kg)

Straw Weight (up to 52.6kg): Loma Lookboonmee (52.4kg) x Lupita Godinez (52.4kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Terrance McKinney (70.5kg) x Fares Ziam (70.8kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Cody Durden (57.2kg) x Aori Qleng (57.2kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (65.8kg) x Sean Soriano (66.2kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.6kg): Luana Pinheiro (52.6kg) x Sam Hughes (52.4kg)

All fighters were entitled to a tolerance of one pound (0.454kg) in their weights, as no fight on the card is valid for belt.