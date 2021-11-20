‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Christian goes after Lara and is destroyed by decision of ex | come around

🚘 Instead of staying by his wife’s side in such a difficult moment, the manager decides to go after Lara (Andréia Horta). That’s right! In Happy Landing.

🚘 But when he gets there, he discovers that his ex is scheduled to marry Mateus (Danton Mello) and is destroyed.

Check out spoilers of what’s to come in this Saturday’s November 20th chapter! 👇

2 out of 5 Christian vents with Ravi in ​​’Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Christian unburdens himself with Ravi in ​​’Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

🧍🧍 The idea of ​​trying to fix the past comes after he opens his heart about losing his son to Ravi (Juan Paiva).

“It’s like someone else’s child. Renato’s child, maybe. But what saves me from feeling like a monster is that I still care about something, someone… I care about you.” will vent.

Listen to an EXCLUSIVE interview with Gabriel Leone, Felipe from “Um Lugar ao Sol”!

3 out of 5 Ravi advises Christian to look for Lara in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Ravi advises Christian to look for Lara in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

🧍🧍 The driver encourages the friend to look for Lara:

“It’s no use denying it, or running away. When you say you still care about something, or someone… Stop and think. Do you really believe that Lara’s life is not your concern?”, he’ll ask.

4 out of 5 Christian watches Lara from afar in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Christian watches Lara from afar in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

Here comes the bride… and the scare!

👰‍The chat will hit our protagonist strong and he will decide to go after the ex. Before approaching Lara, Christian/Renato will be spying on the young woman from afar.

👰‍And this is how he will come across Marie (Maju Lima) trying to get flowers for his father’s wedding bouquet, Mateus, with Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo).

“Today I’m going to have a new mother. And that’s why I’m picking up this flower”, will comment the girl.

“And what’s your new mother’s name?”, the man from Goiás will ask.

“Lara. My father is going to marry her today,” the girl will respond.

5 out of 5 Christian/Renato talks with Marie in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Christian/Renato talks with Marie in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

💔Destroyed, Christian/Renato will come back to Rio de Janeiro crying and will decide to forget about Minas Gerais for good.

“I went there and looked the past in the face, as you had asked me to. It turns out that the past has changed, it doesn’t exist anymore. I’m a different guy,” said Ravi.

“Now she marries someone who… Whoever he is, he’s certainly someone better, and more worthy than me,” he concluded.

Listen to an EXCLUSIVE interview with Lícia Manzo, author of “Um Lugar ao Sol”!