‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Christian/Renato’s reaction to his son’s death will shock Elenice | come around

😕 And her attitude when she finds out that her son died in childbirth will shock even Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira).
😕 No chapter of this saturday, 11/18, mother and son will have a new clash. The reason will be the fate of the baby’s trousseau.
😕Check out spoilers of what’s to come! 👇
Christian/Renato does not suffer due to the death of his son with Barbara in ‘Um Lugar Sol’ — Photo: Globo
😶 Christian/Renato will be told by Ravi (Juan Paiva) about the baby’s death and will not react.
😶 Upon arrival at the hospital, he will apologize to Barbara and comfort his wife.
😶 And he will surprise even Túlio (Daniel Dantas) with his dedication to work in such a difficult time.
Elenice is surprised by the reaction of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
First round 🥊🥊🥊
🤯 Elenice will eventually find her son at Santiago’s house (José de Abreu). In view of the trousseau that she bought abroad, she will apologize for the situation:
“For me, no problem”, will respond Christian/Renato.
🤯 The veteran will be shocked by the heir’s reaction:
“How, no problem, Renato? It’s your son’s things. Okay, I understand, when it’s something very difficult, you shut down, defend yourself, but…”, he’ll analyze.
Christian argues with Elenice about the baby’s trousseau in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
Second round 🥊🥊🥊
🤯 Santiago will arrive and calm the tempers between mother and child, but the discussion will resume when Christian/Renato agrees to donate the baby’s trousseau to Ravi.
“Honestly, the clothes, shoes, bed linen… are such fine things, some even underlined that I don’t even know if the driver will feel good, or even if his son will have something to wear”, disagrees Elenice.
“What kind of comment is that, Elenice? Clothes are clothes, shoes are shoes. And as far as I know, everybody needs them, doesn’t they?”
Is it climate that speaks? 🥴🥴🥴
20 nov
Saturday
Renato/Christian convinces Ravi to stay on the job. Renato/Christian consoles Barbara. Luan meets Santiago. Santiago decides to do the gymnastics session with Erica. Renato/Christian donates the trousseau purchased by Elenice for Ravi’s son. Ravi shows more patience with his son than Joy. Renato/Christian looks for Lara. Lara is distressed when faced with evidence that suggests Christian’s presence in the cafeteria. Renato/Christian learns from Marie that Lara will marry Mateus. Marie looks at a photo in a picture frame in Lara’s room and tells Noca’s granddaughter that it was the guy in the photo who helped her pick up the flower for the bouquet. Renato/Christian visualizes Lara dressed as a bride on the lawn at Engenhão while the judge and guests wait for Lara to say yes to Mateus.
