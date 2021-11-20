UN asks China to present proof of missing tennis player’s life

× Photo: Robbie Mendelson – originally posted to Flickr as Peng Shuai

The UN asked the Chinese government this Friday (19) for proof of the life of tennis player Peng Shuai (photo), who disappeared after accusing a high-ranking Chinese Communist Party official of raping her, inform the international agencies.

Peng Shuai has represented China in three Olympics (Beijing-2008, London-2012 and Rio-2016) and has already been number 1 in the world doubles ranking.

On Nov. 2, on a Chinese social network, the tennis player said she was raped years ago by former Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli. Half an hour later, the post was deleted, Peng’s social networks were blocked and mentions of her disappeared from the internet in China, under heavy government censorship.

The athlete has not been seen since. Leaders in the women’s tennis rankings, such as Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, have already spoken out against the censorship and called for Peng to be found as soon as possible.

In the face of pressure, Chinese state TV released an email attributed to the tennis player in which she says everything is fine. The president of the WTA (the Women’s Tennis Association), Steve Simon, said he doubted the authenticity of the message and asked for “an independent and verifiable proof” that Peng is sure.