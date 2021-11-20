Understand how Fundo de Quintal and Cacique de Ramos transformed samba – 11/19/2021 – Illustrated

“Do you know the story that Sereno worked hard to stop carrying weight? Laziness made man invent the wheel”, says Junior Itaguay, who plays the banjo and sings at Fundo de Quintal, one of the most important groups in the history of Brazil , which celebrates its 45 years with a live disc to be recorded this Sunday, in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to the tantã created by Sereno, the group introduced in the samba circle the hand chime, invented by Ubirany, who died last year, and the banjo with a cavaquinho neck. “The samba was surdo, tambourine, guitar, among other things. There was no peal, no tambourine or tambourine.”

Since the 1960s, with the creation of the Cacique de Ramos block —which turned 60 this year—, Sereno, Ubirany and the tambourine master Bira Presidente, among others, established the esthetics of the samba circle that is still in vogue today. The story involves a bit of laziness, but not just that. “My father used to make those Sunday lunches, with a samba circle. I used everything to make a rhythm. It was a bucket, a basin”, says Sereno, the inventor of the tantã, an instrument that replaced the deaf as responsible for the bass in the circles. of samba music by Cacique de Ramos. Everything changed when he took a closer look at bolero sets like the Irakitan Trio. “They used a drum the size of a bucket. I admired it. I said, ‘that fits into the samba’. That’s when I took a 20 kg can, my father took cement paper, wet it, put it in the can, tied it and put it in the sun . Then there was guitar, cavaquinho, tambourine and me with that cement can doing the rhythm.” The rudimentary version was soon replaced by another, now made of wood. “I asked to make a plywood from that tin instrument. It was all plywood frame and the rim, also made of wood, to put the leather on. I gave it the name of tantã. There was a grinding wheel, timba, conga, but I wanted to make one. so much. It was just the beat I used to make.”

The creative impetus also caught up with Ubirany, who turned a samba school chime into a hand chime. In addition to playing with his hands instead of drumsticks, he removed the skin from under the drum, lowered the rim, and installed mufflers. With a sharper sound, the peal added to the wheels the peals, which are quick taps with the fingertips.

“We took a hit with the deaf. There was no box or shrill instruments. In my wave, Ubirany created the hand chime and Almir Guineto took his banjo arm and put on the cavaquinho. That was no good”, says Sereno .

The entrance of the four-string banjo refers to Guineto, a former member of Fundo de Quintal, who died in 2017. Itaguay, who now plays the instrument in the group, explains the origins. “The premise is to stop carrying weight — just as the brassiere is smaller than the deaf. Instead of carrying a ukulele and an amplified box, with the banjo you reach the desired volume.”

The banjo known in American country music has five strings, but in samba it became popular with just four, like the cavaquinho. “The banjo is African, many people don’t know, but it doesn’t come from the country. It was adapted in North and Central America, still with five strings”, says Itaguay.

Almir Guineto put his cavaquinho arm on the banjo when he was in Originalis do Samba, with Mussum. But the instrument was only used at Cacique de Ramos.

Cacique’s drumming made room for Bira Presidente to create a way of playing the tambourine that was completely different from the choro rhythm. “My father was from the bohemian, friend of Pixinguinha, João da Baiana. He used to take me to the house of this group. There was plenty of food, beer, cachaça, wine, whiskey. He would sit with the tambourine guy and they gave me one as a present. It just happened, it got into my mood.”

Bira, now 84 years old, and Ubirany’s brother, took the atmosphere of these meetings to the Cacique, the bloc he founded and of which he is president to this day. Institution of the carioca Carnival, the Cacique parades until today in three days in the center, with more than 300 people in the drums.

“Three families that liked the bohemian life — mine, Sereno and Aymoré Espírito Santo — decided to build a block there in Ramos”, says Bira. “Most of them got married, taking care of their lives and I liked the business and kept going. “

The name of the block, as well as the indigenous clothing, comes from Bira and Ubirany’s mother, Conceição Nascimento. She became a mother of saints after meeting Mãe Menininha do Gantois in Bahia and suggested that they draw inspiration from the indigenous origins of their children’s names—Ubirany, Ubirajara (the Bira) and Ubiracy. “She said, ‘put that name because it’s spiritual.’

It didn’t take long for the block to gain its famous headquarters on Uranus Street, in Olaria, where the famous tamarind tree is sung in the song “Doce Refúgio”. On Wednesdays, samba dancers would get together with soccer players and friends for a dance, followed by a meal —usually barbecue, feijoada or vatapá— and to sing and play until dawn.

It was in this environment that Beth Carvalho got to know the drumming that would change samba. “She arrived at the Cacique, saw the roda, that rhythm. There was no paraphernalia, it was in the nail, as they called it. Anyone who had gogó sang. She sang, played, it’s over,” says Sereno.

In addition to Bira, Ubirany, Sereno and Guineto, musicians such as Jorge Aragão, Arlindo Cruz, Sombrinha, Luiz Carlos da Vila, Neoci, João Nogueira and Zeca Pagodinho, among many others, also took part in the circles. Beth thought it was all amateur, but decided to take them to the studio.

“De Pé no Chão”, the singer’s album that immortalized the roda do Cacique, was a success, driven by the hit “Vou Festejar”, which is still one of the best known sambas in Brazil. In 1980, Fundo de Quintal released the album “Samba é no Fundo de Quintal” and, throughout the decade, popularized this particular style of making samba, which gained new nuances.

If the pagoda of the 1990s, by groups such as Raça Negra, introduced electric instruments, such as bass and keyboards, it also drank from the source of Fundo de Quintal — for example, in the use of the drums.

Ademir Batera joined Fundo de Quintal in 1991. “For me, it was a radical change. I used to play with Elza Soares, and she liked the two pedals. Today, I don’t even know how to play that anymore, because I had to change to be able to hold the Good wave by the youngsters from the Fund, and don’t mess around with tam-tam, chime and tambourine,” he says.

“When I arrived, there was strong resistance in this regard. The guys started to beat, right? ‘Damn, drums in samba have nothing to do with it.’ there Arlindo [Cruz] says ‘no, let’s ride the wave. It’s pretty damn cool. The important thing is for us to feel good.’ We took it, took it and today you see that every group has drums, right? Previously it didn’t. I think I played a part in this story, a small part, but I did.”

Today, the group that laid the foundations of contemporary samba celebrates its legacy with new members and a breath that seems infinite. Marcio Alexandre, the youngest member, had a career in samba schools and now sings and plays cavaquinho at Fundo de Quintal. He feels part of the Brazilian team. “It’s like a player who sees the stars playing, scoring, and in a little while he’s called up for that team. It’s very crazy.”

“Where did the biggest names in Brazilian popular music to date come from? What is the block known around the world? It’s Zeca, Jorge Aragão, Emílio Santiago, Neguinho da Beija-Flor, Luiz Carlos da Vila, João Nogueira, Beth Carvalho. lots of people,” celebrates Bira.

“They dictated a successful model. I can speak because I joined later”, says Junior Itaguay. “They dictated the most practical and most enjoyable way to listen to samba. It’s no use. It gave that pause, there has to be that very full, beautiful turn of the peal. That serious and succinct tone, that doesn’t need anything else. Sometimes Sereno’s tantã already has a Carnival with Bira’s drumming. It’s wonderful.”